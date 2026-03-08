Raptors gift Trayce Jackson-Davis shock opportunity after Warriors trade

Trayce Jackson-Davis very rarely saw extended minutes with the Golden State Warriors over the past two seasons, stalling the young center's development after an impressive rookie year.

After being traded by the Warriors prior to last month's deadline, the Toronto Raptors have now gifted Jackson-Davis a shock opportunity to play heavy minutes and reignite a career that could face some uncertainty beyond this season.

Raptors gift Trayce Jackson-Davis heavy minutes in the G League

Being assigned to the G League isn't something a third-year player necessarily wants, especially for a 26-year-old who has already made 54 stars and appeared in 173 NBA games. Yet that may be just what Jackson-Davis needs to make a statement and build some confidence, having failed to earn a rotation role with the main Raptors squad in the month since the trade.

Jackson-Davis was assigned to the Raptors 905 for Friday's meeting with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, making the most of the chance to play 29 minutes in a competitive game. For context, he hasn't played more than 25 minutes in an NBA game since January last year, some 14 months ago.

The former Warrior stuffed the box score, proving a grade above the G League level. Jackson-Davis had 32 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks, shooting 11-of-17 from the floor and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

More importantly for he and the team, Jackson-Davis finished as a +8 in a game they won by exactly that margin, claiming a 128-120 victory in what was only the sixth time the 6'9" big man has played in the G League.

Toronto Raptors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was BALLIN’ tonight on assignment for the @Raptors905! He scored a double-double, with a career-high 32 points leading the team in their win against the Vipers. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mZHZ5z5O5G — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 7, 2026

Jackson-Davis made four early G League appearances for Santa Cruz, having been taken with the 57th overall pick by the Warriors at the 2023 NBA Draft. He averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.8 blocks in those four games, before playing one G League game last season where he posted 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is playing for his NBA career with the Raptors

After posting an impressive double-double in his debut for the Raptors instantly following last month's trade, Jackson-Davis has played less than 20 combined minutes in six games since.

Given he holds only a $2.4 million team option for next season, Jackson-Davis could well be playing for his NBA career over the coming months as the Raptors remain fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 35-27 record.

Whether he can translate that G League performance into meaningful NBA minutes remains to be seen, but there's no doubt it should do Jackson-Davis some good for when another opportunity arises.