Raptors gift Warriors intriguing big man target after front office shakeup

Masai Ujiri, the architect behind a Toronto Raptors team that beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals, is officially out as vice chairman and president of the franchise in a surprise decison on Friday.

The decision may be one thing, but the timing of it is the real stunning element given we're right between the NBA Draft and the start of free agency. It throws the Raptors into a little bit of turmoil and uncertainty, perhaps gifting the Warriors an opportunity to reunite with a former big man.

Chris Boucher has been floated as a free agent target for the Warriors

While the future of Jakob Poeltl may be the topic that most discuss in the wake of Ujiri's axing, it's Toronto's own free agents that are likely to be a more pressing issue in the short-term.

One of those is former Golden State center Chris Boucher who played one game with the franchise while on a two-way contact in 2017-18, securing the first of his two championship rings in the process.

Boucher won a title the following year as well with Raptors, having remained with his home team ever since. But things could now change after concluding a three-year, $35.3 million contract, with Boucher set to become a free agent where Toronto's sudden instability could play a factor.

The 32-year-old certainly isn't a fancy name that will thrill Warrior fans, but the franchise does need to address its center position after declaring their desire not to have Draymond Green continue as a small-ball starting five.

Boucher's name came up on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, with Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard mentioning the veteran as a possible depth option.

"My other favorite -- I listed him on my possible target list -- you get him for the minimum...Chris Boucher," Kawakami said. "Fans would love him, love him for the minimum. If he's your 12th man, you could do worse than that."

Boucher was productive in averaging 10.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 17.2 minutes this past season, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range. His best season came in 2020-21 when he finished eighth in Sixth Man of the Year voting, averaging a career-high 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds on 38.3% shooting from deep.

Boucher won't be the answer for the Warriors starting center conundrum, meaning that the franchise should be aiming higher entering free agency. Yet as Kawakami points out, a reunion between player and franchise wouldn't be the worst option on a minimum contract.