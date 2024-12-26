Reaves ruins Curry's Christmas miracle in another disappointing Warriors home loss

Two absurd 3-point makes from Stephen Curry in the final 15 seconds wasn't enough for the Golden State Warriors as the Los Angeles Lakers prevailed 115-113 at Chase Center on Christmas Day.

The Warriors trailed by nine with 90 seconds left, yet fought back thanks to some absurd Curry shot-making down the stretch. The 2x MVP followed a crazy contested corner three with a deep wing three to tie the game at 113, only for Austin Reaves to ruin Curry's Christmas miracle with the game-winning layup in the final seconds.

The Warriors poor recent form has continued on Wednesday

Looking to respond from Monday's 111-105 loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Warriors were unable to capitalize on a big injury blow for the Lakers as Anthony Davis left the game early with an ankle injury.

Despite the absence of one of the best defensive players in the league, Golden State were unable to generate consistent offense in what's become a systematic issue across their 3-11 record over the past 14 games.

The hosts had just 76 points through the first three-quarters, leading to an eight-point deficit that quickly extended to 12 early in the fourth. Golden State did find some offense in the fourth as they battled back to nearly force overtime, but it was too little too late in another incredibly frustrating home loss.

Curry delivered the best Christmas Day performance of his career, nailing eight 3-pointers and going 14-of-24 from the field overall to finish with a season-high 38 points and six assists. Andrew Wiggins added 21 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, but Golden State failed to find much else in the way of offense.

Jonathan Kuminga had 14 points but was a game-worst -17, while Dennis Schroder's early struggles in a Warrior jersey continued as he finished with 11 points and five assists on 3-of-10 shooting from the floor.

LeBron James came up with big play after big play for the Lakers in a 31-point, 10-assist performance, yet it was appropriate that Reaves was the one who came up with the game-winner following a standout game in Davis' absence.

The 26-year-old had a 26-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, with the Lakers taking advantage of three less turnovers in an incredibly tight game. The Warriors continue to slide down the incredibly congested West standings, and will now look to respond against another conference rival when they visit Los Angeles to play the Clippers on Friday.