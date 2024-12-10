Recent form of Warriors rival has reignited shock trade possibility

This was always the worry entering the new NBA season -- that the league's two most legendary players would be on average teams entering the twilight of their careers. Both the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers started the season strong, but have since fallen into some issues that have fans questioning the direction of both franchises.

The Warriors began 12-3 which had them top of the Western Conference, but despite an impressive win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, they're only 2-6 in their last eight games. The Lakers were similarly 10-4 through 14 games, but have since lost seven of their last 10 to fall to eighth in the West standings.

A LeBron James trade to the Warriors is entering conversations again

The declining form of both teams has reignited discussions of a potential LeBron James-to-Golden State trade, with the Warriors having pursued the 4x MVP prior to last season's deadline.

Speaking prior to Milwaukee's visit to Boston on Friday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed that there's once again been discussions on whether James would revisit a potential move to the Bay.

"I'm very interested in all of this...I'd be lying if I said that there (hasn't) been some conversations in the league with LeBron at some point this year, like...revisit that. Because you remember at the trade deadline last year, the Warriors called," Windhorst said.

"Any trade that the Warriors make is going to be complicated." 😳 @WindhorstESPN on how aggressive the Warriors should be to improve their roster around Steph Curry 👀 pic.twitter.com/O2pH7dEI6k — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 7, 2024

Windhorst also labelled any possible Golden State trade as very complicated, with the franchise unable to take on more than $500,000 in a trade because they're right up against the first tax apron.

James is currently making $48.7 million this season, making matching salaries difficult but not impossible. The 39-year-old has a $52.6 million player option for next season, allowing him to potentially opt out and become an unrestricted free agent.

James missed Sunday's win against the Portland Trail Blazers, having come off 29 and 39-point performances in losses to the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks. The 21-year veteran is still averaging 23 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range.

A James-to-Golden State move would be one of the biggest trades in NBA history, even at this pointy end of his career. James and Curry unsurprisingly worked beautifully in unison for Team USA at the Paris Olympics, having won the Gold Medal while both being named to the All-Star Five.

The Warriors are yet to face the Lakers so far this season, with the two teams set to meet for the first time on Christmas Day at Chase Center.