Renowned doctor gives update Warriors' fans must hear on Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors finally got the better of the Washington Wizards on Saturday night, overcoming a 10-point second-half deficit to record a 122-114 victory at Chase Center.

The win didn't come without a cost for the Warriors though, with a pair of concerning injuries to veteran stars Draymond Green and Stephen Curry that could only impact an already depleted squad that's missing Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Kyle Anderson.

Renowned doctor provides an update on Warriors' star Stephen Curry

While Green left the game in the opening three minutes with calf tightness, it wasn't until the final 90 seconds where Curry suffered an ankle injury following a stout defensive play on former teammate Jordan Poole.

Curry left for the locker room as the Warriors closed out an eight-point victory, with head coach Steve Kerr revealing in the post-game press conference that the 2x MVP doesn't believe the injury is serious.

When asked about the injury, Curry responded, "feels great. See you on Monday.” The Warriors will play the reigning champion Boston Celtics in what will be their second of an eight in nine-game stretch on their home floor.

Steph Curry’s brief postgame quote while icing up: “Feels great. See you on Monday.”



Warriors vs Celtics on TNT on Monday. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 19, 2025

But it's fair to say Curry might be taking an ultra-optimistic approach to ease concerns, with any injury for the franchise star understandably raising anxiety particularly when it appears a re-aggravation of an issue from earlier in the season.

Renowned doctor Brian Sutterer provided an in-depth breakdown of the injury which you can see here, but most importantly for fans is the expected timeline for the 36-year-old.

"Hopefully for the best here we don't see anymore than maybe a few days, up to a week or so. It sounds like he's not going to need an MRI from after the press conference, but we'll see how much pain and swelling develops into tomorrow and the next day," Sutterer summarized.

That would suggest it unlikely that Curry would be available for Monday's game, with the franchise surely taking no risks despite growing urgency to turn around their season. Golden State will then travel to Sacramento to face the Kings on Wednesday, before returning home to close out their week against the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

Perhaps Sutterer's summation suggests that Curry could be out for up to four games as a worst-possible result, but more will be known in the next 24 hours. The 10-All-Star had 26 points, five rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes prior to the injury.