Reported price of 45% 3-point shooting big man should have Warriors very interested
There should be no shortage of sellers on the trade market if the Golden State Warriors want to make a move to upgrade their roster prior to the February 6 deadline.
The rebuilding Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors have been widely acknowledged as possessing players that are or will become available, but now another Eastern Conference team are firming as a team to monitor in the coming weeks.
The reported trade value of Nikola Vucevic should have the Warriors interested
The Chicago Bulls began to retool their roster during the offseason, trading Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings respectively. The Bulls might have made more moves if there were takers for a couple more of their veteran players, but the franchise's motivation to rebuild seemingly hasn't waned.
According to Jake Fischer on The Stein Line on Friday, "Bulls executives, according to league sources, have been messaging to rival front offices that they are willing to discuss the majority of their roster."
Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic continue to be two big names available, both of whom have been linked to Golden State in the past. As much as LaVine has returned well from injury and would be a viable second star to pair with Stephen Curry, his exorbitant contract makes it incredibly unlikely that the Warriors would have any interest given it would require Andrew Wiggins who's having a fantastic bounce-back season of his own.
Vucevic, on the other hand, is a little more interesting given he's making a much more affordable $20 million this season. Not only that, but the reported trade value of the 34-year-old also brings a sense of curiosity.
"One GM told me he would put the two-time All-Star's likely price point in a trade at two second-round picks," Fischer reported.
Vucevic is currently having an incredibly efficient offensive season, putting up 20.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 57% shooting from the floor, 45% from 3-point range and 86% from the free throw line.
Based on Fischer's report, Golden State could be able to acquire Vucevic for a package of Melton, Gary Payton II and two second-round picks. For a player of his ability and production, and given the team's complete lack of scoring among their big men, it's something the Warriors would surely have to think about.
There is the defensive issues and the potential of Vucevic's shooting numbers falling off, but the price of two second-round picks certainly reduces the risk and downside for a player that could address a big need for the Warriors.