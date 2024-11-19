Rival has one key factor that may crush Warriors dream trade for 2x MVP
The Golden State Warriors may have dreams of trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo at some point in the future, but it's fair to say they aren't the only franchise enamoured with the possibility of acquiring the 2x MVP.
With the Milwaukee Bucks still struggling at a 4-9 record after Saturday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Antetokounmpo's future remains a talking point as the idea of a league-shattering blockbuster trade becomes more realistic albeit still unlikely.
The Rockets could crush the Warriors' dream of trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Warriors' impressive 10-2 start could certainly help their case of landing Antetokounmpo, assuming the Bucks star provides a list of desired destinations if he were to ask out of Milwaukee. Golden State also have the assets to at least get into conversation, though they could also be easily outbid by rival teams.
One of those is a fellow Western Conference team in the Houston Rockets -- a team who the Warriors have had a notable rivalry with at different points over the last decade. Perhaps that rivalry could extend to the front office as well, with ESPN's Tim Bontemps reporting earlier in the week that Golden State and Houston are the two teams most likely to make a splash on the trade market.
It's now been revealed that the Rockets could have one distinct advantage if Antetokounmpo becomes available, with long-time NBA insider Marc Stein reporting on Sunday that the 29-year-old's relationship with NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon could become a factor.
"Houston has one little-discussed edge if Antetokounmpo ever reaches the point that he wants to seek an exit from Brewtown: Houston legend Hakeem Olajuwon figures to be a very effective recruiter for the Rockets if they legitimately find themselves in the Giannis hunt someday," Stein wrote on his substack.
The Rockets are in a very strong position to go out and make a blockbuster trade. They already have a core that's led them to a 10-4 record so far this season, have arguably too many young players that would allow them to utilize one or two in a trade, and have up to nine first-round picks they could forseeably trade.
If Antetokounmpo was indeed interested in heading to Houston, Golden State's dreams of adding the 'Greek Freak' could be crushed given they can't really offer more than the Rockets in a trade. Should Giannis head to Houston or any other Western Conference team, needless to say the Warriors' hopes of another Finals appearance would become all that much harder.
For now Golden State has something Houston certainly doesn't have -- a superstar the calibre of Stephen Curry. Perhaps that plays a factor should the trade idea ever develop into more than purely conjecture.