Rival's shock meltdown gives Warriors huge opportunity they must capitalize on

The Golden State Warriors are currently in action against the pacific rival Phoenix Suns, having made a positive start with a dominant 69-43 first-half at Footprint Center.

But if the stakes of Tuesday night's game couldn't get any higher, they just have after the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a shocking loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

The Warriors must capitalize on Minnesota's shock defeat

Golden State and Minnesota entered the night as one of four teams with a 46-32 record, and as part of a five-team group with 32 losses which includes the Denver Nuggets who stunningly fired head coach Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth earlier in the day.

If Denver's decision was the shock news of the day, Minnesota's fourth-quarter is sure to be the shock performance after a huge meltdown in Milwaukee. The Timberwolves went to the final period with a 20-point lead, before a 3-pointer from former Warrior Donte DiVincenzo gave the visitors a 95-71 advantage with 10 minutes to play.

Then in a period that could have huge playoff implications, the Bucks outscored the Timberwolves 39-8 over the final 10 minutes to record an astonishing 110-103 victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a 23-point, 13-rebound and 10-assist triple-double, with the 2x MVP a +26 in the remarkable come-from-behind victory.

Kevin Porter Jr. also had 21 points, four rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Bucks, while Bobby Portis added 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards had 24 points through the first three-quarters, but had just one in the final period and finished the game shooting only 10-of-27 from the floor and 2-of-11 from 3-point range.

In a season filled with embarrassing losses by the Timberwolves, THAT was the most embarrassing one.



Disgusting. — Phil Mackey 🎙 (@PhilMackey) April 9, 2025

Forget “worst loss of the season” — that may be the worst regular season loss in Timberwolves franchise history.



Players showed zero composure and coaching staff showed zero creativity to attack the zone.



“Who do you wanna play in the playoffs!” — the answer may be Minnesota. — Kyle Theige (@KyleTheige) April 9, 2025

Golden State now have an opportunity to go a game ahead of Minnesota with a win over Phoenix, while they also hold the head-to-head season tiebreak in what could prove a crucial aspect come season's end.

The Memphis Grizzlies moved to a 47-32 record with an expected and dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets, and they'll now play the Timberwolves in what's going to be a huge matchup at FedExForum on Thursday.

Minnesota do finish the season with two games they should win against the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz, but Tuesday's fourth-quarter collapse could come back to haunt them and places even further pressure on Thursday's meeting with the Grizzlies.

The Warriors now need to take advantage of this opportunity, with matchups to come against the San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers and L.A. Clippers to close out their regular season.