After the devastating season-ending injury to Jimmy Butler, the Golden State Warriors must pivot, and fast. This year’s trade deadline was always circled on the calendar for fans, but now for very different reasons. One move that’s made sense all along, and still does in the wake of Butler's injury, is a trade for New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III.

Murphy is quietly having a breakout year in New Orleans, averaging 22 points and 6 rebounds per game. In January alone, he’s putting up 28 points per game and knocking down nearly five threes per outing, the most in the NBA this month. Long known as an above-average defender and knockdown shooter, his offensive growth and shot creation this season is hard to ignore.

Trey Murphy III would be the perfect fit with the Warriors

The Pelicans, however, are trending in the opposite direction as a team. Tied for the worst record in the NBA at 10-36, New Orleans also doesn’t own its own first-round pick this year, a consequence of last year’s bizarre draft-night trade with Atlanta. With their season already derailed, the Pelicans could look to sell high on the 25-year-old wing while his value peaks.

A deal centered around Jonathan Kuminga and draft capital for Trey Murphy III should be a no-brainer for both sides. Golden State's future picks, especially in the post-Curry era, could be incredibly valuable for a Pelicans team that may need to embrace a full rebuild.

For someone (understandably) viewed as a shooter, Trey Murphy has produced ELITE rim efficiency this season.



Off the bounce, ferocious dunks, transition buckets, finishes with both hands. Impressive to see how well rounded his scoring has trended. pic.twitter.com/duMHwSHLh4 https://t.co/X7R1U9Lkx1 — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) January 22, 2026

For the Warriors, Murphy fits both the current moment and the long-term picture. A big wing who defends, shoots at high volume, and thrives in space? That’s exactly the archetype Golden State has needed for years, and the open looks generated by Steph Curry would elevate Murphy’s efficiency even further, especially compared to his current role on a struggling New Orleans squad.

In fact, it’s hard to think of a more seamless plug-and-play fit for the Warriors’ system. Murphy doesn’t need the ball in his hands to be effective. He can sprint the floor in transition, spot up off movement, and stretch defenses in ways Golden State hasn't consistently done this year. His size and length give the Warriors another switchable defender on the wing, and he rebounds well for his position, which is critical for a team that struggles on the glass.

The Warriors have long tried to balance building for the future with maximizing what's left of their championship core. But with Curry still playing at an elite level, and Butler sidelined, there’s no time for half-measures. A player like Trey Murphy could be the perfect swing piece to keep Golden State’s season and title hopes alive.