Rockets are dreaming of Kevin Durant fix Warriors fans know too well

As the Golden State Warriors enter the 2025-26 NBA season, they might certainly be looking with envy upon the Houston Rockets who acquired veteran forward Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade this offseason.

Moreover, according to NBA Analyst Tom Haberstroh on the most recent episode of The Big Number podcast, Durant could have a similar effect on Houston to the one he had upon Golden State when he arrived in The Bay in free agency, with his generational iso scoring abilities transforming the team's offense.

Although it seems as though a reunion between Durant and the Warriors was never truly in the cards, the organization did show interest around the trade deadline last season, and seeing his effect on a rival team could be painful.

Kevin Durant could completely transform the Houston Rockets

As the Warriors and the Rockets matched up in the first round of the playoffs last season, what ultimately made the difference in an overwhelmingly physical series was Golden State's ability to perform offensively in clutch minutes. Now, with Durant on their roster, Houston will be able to combine their hard-nosed defensive approach with the skills of a lethal scorer, making them a highly dangerous team on both sides of the ball.

According to Haberstroh, this transformation could mirror the potency that Durant brought to the Warriors' offense: "The Houston Rockets desperately need a go-to scorer down the stretch... It was a tiny sliver of a margin that [prevented them from advancing] to the next round, and they go and they get one of the most automatic go-to scorers in NBA history."

When Golden State acquired Durant prior to the 2016-17 season, the team was coming off the back of one of the most brutal Finals losses in NBA history, having blown a 3-1 lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers. While the team had the lethal shooting of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, coupled with the defense of Draymond Green, they were sorely missing someone of Durant's skill-set in clutch time.

Durant, obviously, transformed the Warriors into an offensive powerhouse, and, now, he is still at the height of his powers as he attempts to do the same in Houston.

Last season, through 62 games, Durant averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 43% from 3-point range and remaining one of the most efficient shooters in the league.

Now, as Houston comes off a disappointing finish to last season, they hope that Durant can transform their roster in the same way he did Golden State's, making them a force to reckon with in the Western Conference.