Rookie big man delivers statement performance amid Warriors trade rumors

With the chances of a blockbuster trade for a star seemingly dwindling, the Golden State Warriors appear to be setting their sights on an upgrade at the center position prior to the February 6 deadline.

Those aspirations were outlined by ESPN's Marc J. Spears during Tuesday's episode of NBA Today, having mentioned Nikola Vucevic along with more unlikely options like Walker Kessler, John Collins, Jonas Valancuinas and Myles Turner.

“But right now, the Warriors seem much more interested in adding a big to go alongside Draymond Green and his team than another shooting guard," Spears said.

The Warriors have an intriguing stretch big on their roster

Amid all the speculation of Golden State chasing another big man, rookie Quinten Post delivered another notable performance on Tuesday that suggests he shouldn't be forgotten about in the entire discussion.

Post had a career-high 30 points in the Santa Cruz Warriors' 112-101 victory over the Iowa Wolves at Wells Fargo Arena, with the 52nd overall pick going for 20 points in a perfect first-half shooting from the floor.

Post's 30 points came on 11-of-14 from the floor, showcasing his tantalizing shooting ability by burying five of his seven attempts from beyond the arc. The seven-footer also added nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in Santa Cruz's 11-point win.

Okay QP 😮‍💨 https://t.co/8gEl1im7lr — Santa Cruz Warriors (@GLeagueWarriors) January 8, 2025

It's far from a one-off performance from Post either, with Tuesday's career-high signalling his third-straight game with at least 20 points. Post poured in his previous career-high of 27 points against the Wolves on the weekend, having shot 10-of-15 from the floor while also adding a monster 16 rebounds and three assists in a 136-130 victory.

The Dutchman started January with a 20-point, 12-rebound, five-assist performance in 29 minutes against the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Post is now averaging 25.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in his last three games, shooting an impressive 70% from the floor and 52.9% from 3-point range.

In some ways it's very unfortunate that Post isn't a further year or two into his development, with his skillset exactly what Golden State need right now. If the front office don't make a move and Post continues this kind of G League production, there might actually be some calls for him to come up to the main squad.

For now the Warriors will look to pursue a more veteran option who could be a legitimate starter and a genuine playoff rotation if they manage to make it that far.