Rotation clarity only enhances Warriors need for consolidation trade

The struggles continued for the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, with a horrid offensive display leading to a 113-95 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center.

While the Warriors have now lost 13 of their past 17 games and sit 10th in the Western Conference, there is one positive element to be taken from the last week. After an uncertain starting lineup and overall rotation hierarchy dating back to the start of last season, Steve Kerr appears to have found some clarity in terms of his minutes dispersion.

A solidified rotation only enhances the need for a consolidation trade

Golden State now seem to have settled on a starting five of Stephen Curry, Dennis Schroder, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis, with Jonathan Kuminga the set-in-stone sixth man playing in excess of 30 minutes per game.

Those six players have each averaged at least 27 minutes over the last four games as Kerr goes away from his once controversial 12 or 13-man rotation. Some of that has been forced due to injury, with Gary Payton II suffering a calf injury on Christmas Day, Brandin Podziemski an abdominal issue on Saturday against the Pheonix Suns, and Moses Moody dealing with a knee concern over the last 10 games.

While injuries are part of it, others have just been left out in the cold altogether. Veterans Kevon Looney and Kyle Anderson have both been DNPs over the last two games, much to the surprise of some fans.

Anderson, in particular, has been one of the bizarre elements of the rotation this season, having been almost criminally under-utilized after Golden State signed him to a three-year, $27 million contract in free agency.

Many believe 'Slo Mo' should return to the Warrior rotation, but almost everyone should be in agreement that if Kerr isn't going to play him, then there's little point Anderson being on the roster.

That's part of a wider need for Golden State to complete a consolidation trade ahead of the February 6 deadline. Anderson, Looney, Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield -- all players outside the top six of the rotation -- combine to make over $30 million. Then there's Moses Moody who's about to start a three-year, $37 million contract from next season.

Assuming they can't go all in on a blockbuster trade, it would still be worthwhile for the Warriors to consolidate some of their depth into a $15-25 million who could be a starter or at least another 25+ minute per game player.

Who that necessarily is remains to be seen, but there's no doubt Golden State still have holes on their roster that may need to be addressed on the trade market over the coming weeks.