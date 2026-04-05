The Dallas Mavericks are looking for a new general manager after ousting Nico Harrison. One rumored name who has come up is former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers. This is just a rumor for now, but if it were to come true that would be a real slap in the face to his former team.

Myers left Golden State back in 2023. At the time he stated that he felt burned out and he turned down a lucrative contract extension that would have made him the highest-paid executive in the NBA. That’s what led to Mike Dunleavy taking over as GM.

Bob Myers heading to Mavericks would be slap in the face to Warriors

Yet if one read between the lines it certainly seemed like Myers did not want to be part of the "fading dynasty" that head coach Steve Kerr has talked about. Myers saw the writing on the wall and knew that it would be tough to win another championship with an aging corps, so he left to pursue other ventures.

That included some time as an analyst for ESPN, but he left the company last year to become president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment which suggests that he may have missed being more involved in sports rather than just analyzing.

Recent reporting suggests that the Mavericks are targeting Myers, but there is doubt that he would leave California to go to Texas and resign his current post. Myers has also taken an interest in other sports as he serves as an adviser to the Washington Commanders.

It does feel like a bit of a long shot that Myers would take the job in Dallas, but you never know. Maybe the competitor in him wants to get back out there and try to turn a franchise around. Maybe his ego wants to prove that he can build another dynasty without Stephen Curry. Executives sometimes have an outsized view of themselves, meaning anything can happen.

If he did, it certainly would feel like a bit of a slap in the face to the Warriors. After everything he helped build there, it would just feel a bit odd for him to say goodbye and then get back into the arena only a few years later. It would really feel like he just jumped ship and sort of abandoned Kerr, Curry and the other pillars of the dynasty.

It would be like if Kerr decided to walk away after this season and then was coaching with a different NBA team in a few years. It might be understandable, but that doesn't mean it would feel right.

Maybe it won’t happen and these rumors really end up only being just that, but Warriors fans would have to be at least a little upset if Myers ended up running another team while the last embers of the Warriors dynasty are still flaming out.