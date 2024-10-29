Schedule oddity gives Warriors silver lining to Curry injury
Stephen Curry's ankle injury is a huge concern for the Golden State Warriors, with the 2x MVP confirmed to miss at least the next two games after leaving Sunday's loss to the L.A. Clippers.
The Warriors will now prepare for back-to-back games against the New Orleans Pelicans without their best player. Head coach Steve Kerr confirmed he doesn't know who he'll start just yet (per Monte Poole), but it's fair to assume there could be more changes than simply replacing Curry.
The Warriors may be fortunate to be facing the Pelicans during Curry's absence
Clearly Golden State won't be able to replace Curry's offense in one move, so it will probably require a more significant change in tactic and lineup. If there's one silver lining to the Curry injury, it's the fact they'll face a Pelicans team without a legitimate proven big man.
Why is that important when Curry is a guard? Well it could allow Kerr to push Draymond Green to center and bring in another shooter to replace Trayce Jackson-Davis in the starting five. Kerr is likely to replace Curry with Brandin Podziemski as the point guard, but he could also go smaller and bring in Buddy Hield or Moses Moody to start alongside Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Green.
The lack of a genuine big man had been a long-running storyline for the Pelicans over the course of the offseason, having lost their previous starting center, Jonas Valancuinas, to the Washington Wizards in free agency.
New Orleans have been left to start 6'8" journeyman Daniel Theis, while they've also leant heavily on seven-foot rookie Yves Missi. The 21st overall pick has averaged 21.7 minutes through the first three games, averaging 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 52.9% from the floor.
It's certainly not a frightening center combination though, albeit the Pelicans still have a strong interior presence in the form of Zion Williamson. The former first overall pick has struggled to open the season, averaging 15 points on 25.9% shooting from the floor.
The Warriors were perilous to stop Ivica Zubac in Sunday's loss, with the Croatian going for 23 points, 17 rebounds and six assists in his team's 112-104 victory. Golden State will hopefully get some reprieve against a New Orleans lineup who should allow them to go smaller and therefore get more shooting on the floor.
Both teams will enter with a 2-1 record, but each lost their last outing. The Pelicans are coming off back-to-back games against the Portland Trail Blazers which included a 22-point loss at Moda Center on Sunday.