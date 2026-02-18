Seth Curry injury update pours even more frustration on Warriors fans

Frustration over Seth Curry's long injury absence isn't subsiding anytime soon for Golden State Warriors fans, with the franchise announcing on Wednesday that the veteran sharpshooter will miss at least a further two weeks as he deals with a sciatic nerve-related issue.

While the official update from the Warriors stated that Curry has missed the last 24 games, he's actually been out for the last 32 and hasn't appeared since his second game with the franchise against the Philadelphia 76ers on December 4.

Seth Curry injury continues to frustrate everyone

There was hope that the All-Star break would bring some good news and an imminent Curry return, but this is simply the same two-week re-evaluation period that's been given previously. The positive is that the 35-year-old will starting participating in live play as part of intensifying on-court workouts, yet there's still no definitive indication of when a return to game action will be possible.

Curry has appeared in only two games this season, electrifying the home crowd with his shot-making in an impressive debut against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder where he had 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor (2-of-3 from 3-point range) in less than 18 minutes off the bench.

If anything the memory of that performance only adds to the frustration, with Curry immediately proving himself as a viable rotation piece that could have played a significant role in Golden State's ambitions this season.

No one will be more frustrated than the man himself though, particularly in the aftermath of Buddy Hield's departure before this month's trade deadline which has seemingly opened a shooting void Curry could have, or might still fill upon his eventual return.

There's also the fact 12-year veteran will be an unrestricted free agent again during the offseason, and would ideally like to be playing for another deal. Curry was the last player signed to the Golden State roster this season, having been forced to wait until just over a month through the season due to the franchise's payroll constraints.

Any thought that the Curry signing was simply a heart-warming one to appease his older brother Stephen was diminished with his promising debut game, but his 32 total minutes so far is still an underwhelming return for Golden State's investment.

The Warriors do have an open roster spot but have chosen not to fill that at this stage, leaving more importance for Curry to return to the floor given the franchise is already down another player following Jimmy Butler's season-ending knee injury.