The last time Seth Curry suited up for the Golden State Warriors was on Dec. 4 of last year in Philadelphia, when he attempted just two shots and went scoreless in 14 minutes. But Dub Nation’s last real memory of him this season is probably his 14-point outing against the Thunder on Dec. 2 — his first official game as a Warrior.

Since then, it’s been a long and arduous journey for the sharpshooter. He battled sciatica, something both LeBron James and Al Horford have also dealt with this season. “There was about a month when I couldn’t move at all. I was just lying at home, and once the pain went away, I was able to rehab and get my movement back. But it’s been tough,” Curry revealed following the Warriors’ 119–116 loss in Utah.

Seth Curry wastes no time proving his value to Warriors

Curry checked into the game with 2:48 remaining in the first quarter and knocked down a three exactly seven seconds later. On his first possession after a lengthy absence, he showed the one thing he’ll bring going forward: spacing. Stationed in the corner, he received a pass from Brandin Podziemski, caught it, set his feet and let it fly. His first shot in months splashed seamlessly through the net, as if he’d never left.

That ability to take — and make — shots while cold is something Seth has grown accustomed to throughout his 12-year career. “Luckily for me, my whole career I’ve been someone who can sit for a while, jump in and start making shots for whatever reason,” he said postgame.

Jazz guard Elijah Harkless was stunned by how quickly Curry managed to find his rhythm after missing such a long time, so impressed by it than he even inquired about it . “He asked me, ‘How do you come in and make shots right away? Is it something you work on in the offseason?’ I actually do work on it, trying to make shots cold. It’s something that’s helped me stick in the league and get a chance.”

Curry said it “felt great” to play for the first time in more than three months. Said he was immobile for a month but developed confidence during the All-Star break that he’d be able to return to play.



“That’s when I knew I’d be able to get back eventually.”



More: pic.twitter.com/EPzrbfq030 — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) March 10, 2026

Curry finished with 13 points and three assists on 4-of-6 shooting in just 12 minutes. The bench provided plenty of scoring, with four reserves — including Curry — reaching double figures. Nate Williams had 12, LJ Cryer added 11, and Gary Payton II chipped in 13.

But the issue Monday night wasn’t necessarily the offense, although hoisting 52 threes against the league’s worst defense — one missing arguably its entire frontcourt — is questionable to say the least. It was the defense. The Warriors couldn’t slow down the Jazz, who put up 119 points and went to the charity stripe 29 times.

Free throws have been a trouble spot over the last two games. On Saturday night in Oklahoma City, Golden State left seven points at the line and ended up losing by that margin. On Monday night in Salt Lake City, the Warriors shot just 14-of-21 from the stripe in a three-point loss. Brandin Podziemski missed all four of his tries in the fourth quarter.

Draymond Green delivers flawless playmaking display

Draymond Green topped the 10-assist mark for the fourth time this season, finishing with 11 without committing a single turnover (his second turnover-free game of the season). Over the last five games, he has looked more like himself as a playmaker and passer. In that span, he has piled up 36 assists — by far the most on the team, with Podziemski ranking second at 20. During that same stretch, he's recorded 11 turnovers (2.2 per game), a slight dip from his season average of 2.6.

The Warriors will take on the Bulls on Tuesday night on the second night of a back-to-back. De’Anthony Melton, who scored 22 points against Utah and has yet to play both ends of a back-to-back this season, is expected to participate in one for the first time. Steve Kerr limited him to 20 minutes on Monday to make him available against Chicago. Kristaps Porziņģis should also play, as should Al Horford, who missed Monday’s game with a toe injury.

Golden State is getting healthier as the schedule softens up a bit. Five of the Warriors' next ten opponents could be pegged as tanking teams. But Monday night proved they can't take those games lightly, especially now that the Clippers have taken sole possession of the 8-seed and knocked the Warriors out of that coveted spot — one that would give them two chances at at playoff berth.