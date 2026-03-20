Shock injury news gives Warriors sudden hope on daunting road-trip

The Golden State Warriors are halfway through a daunting six-game road-trip, with the results going about as expected with losses in New York and Boston, along with a win over the lowly Wizards in Washington.

Things weren't supposed to get any easier for the Warriors who travel to Detroit to face the East-leading Pistons on Friday, only they've now been given some sudden hope thanks to the shock injury diagnosis for superstar guard Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham's shock injury diagnoses gives Warriors hope in Detroit

In a major blow for the Pistons on the eve of the playoffs, Cunningham has been diagnosed with a collapsed lung and is set to miss an extended period according to ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday.

Cunningham has been at the center of everything Detroit has done this season, particularly offensively as they've made a meteoric rise to the top of the East with an imposing 49-19 record.

The former No. 1 overall pick was even generating some MVP buzz, averaging 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range.

Just in: Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham has been diagnosed with a collapsed lung and is expected to miss an extended period of time, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/JIHABIIOY5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 19, 2026

With Cunningham out and the Pistons set to be on the second night of a back-to-back after facing the Washington Wizards on Thursday, perhaps the Warriors can head in with some belief of victory despite the absence of their own stars in Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Warriors look to take advantage of Cade Cunningham absence

Perhaps Cunningham's absence has played a role in Golden State's decision-making ahead of their own back-to-back, with Jonathan Kuminga and the red-hot Atlanta Hawks also awaiting them on Saturday.

The Warriors have made both Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford available for Friday's game in Detroit, meaning both, and especially the veteran center, are expected to sit in Atlanta the following night.

Is this an indication that Golden State believe they're actually more chance of beating a Pistons team without Cunningham, as opposed to the Hawks who are surging on the back of 11-straight wins and and an incredibly clean injury report?

While Porzingis and Melton are set to play against the Pistons, the Warriors still have a lengthy injury report headlined by Curry and Butler. Veterans Seth Curry and Al Horford are set to be re-evaluated in the coming days from their respective injuries, while Moses Moody will miss a ninth-straight game with a wrist sprain. Quinten Post is once again questionable as he continues to manage an ankle sprain.