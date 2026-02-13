Shock Klay Thompson prediction would shatter Warriors hearts again

Klay Thompson was sold a false vision when he departed the Golden State Warriors in the 2024 offseason, joining a contending Dallas Mavericks squad who have sensationally torn it down into rebuild mode just over 18 months later.

Could the rebuild mode lead to a shock Thompson buyout in the near future though, and potentially open the door for a playoff-contender to swoop in and acquire the Warrior legend?

Shock Klay Thompson buyout prediction would shake the market

While there were a number of reports of Thompson as a potential trade candidate before last week's deadline, nothing ultimately came to frutition despite another veteran star in Anthony Davis finding his way to the Washington Wizards.

It appears Thompson is stuck on a rebuilding roster firmly built around number one overall pick Cooper Flagg, but that could change according to Joey Akeley of Sports Illustrated.

In outlining a number of free agency/buyout predictions for the coming weeks, Akeley believes Thompson will part ways with the Mavericks and sign with the second-seed San Antonio Spurs for the remainder of the season.

"The Spurs are in the bottom 10 in three-point percentage, so they should have interest in Thompson if he gets bought out. Though Thompson is under contract for $17.5 million next season, I bet he'd be willing to give up a good chunk of that to join a contender," Akeley wrote.

It would be truly surprising if Thompson was bought out given he's not on an expiring contract, but stranger things have happened in the NBA and it feels like the Mavericks owe the 5x All-Star for failing to deliver on the vision they delivered him in free agency two years ago.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, a reunion with Thompson wouldn't be possible right now even if he was bought out. The 35-year-old makes more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, and Golden State aren't permitted to sign someone who previously made more than that given their stature above the first apron.

Therefore seeing Thompson head to a third NBA team would break the hearts of Warrior fans yet again, albeit it's also tough to see the 4x NBA champion plying his trade on a team that's no longer looking to contend.

After a slow start to the season that saw him moved to the bench on a full-time basis, Thompson has regained some rhythm and is now averaging 11.6 points on 37.6% from 3-point range.