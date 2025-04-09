Shock performance could force Steve Kerr to re-think entire Warriors rotation

It's hard to read too much into the Golden State Warriors' 133-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Tuesday night, such was the insipid nature of the host's performance on both ends of the floor.

Stephen Curry bounced back from his quiet outing against the Houston Rockets with 25 points in 26 minutes, and Brandin Podziemski remained red-hot with 22 points in 22 minutes, but aside from that the most notable performances may have come off the Warrior bench.

Trayce Jackson-Davis made the most of rare minutes for the Warriors

With impressive rookie center Quinten Post out due to illness, Steve Kerr turned to Trayce Jackson-Davis for early second-quarter minutes. After starting 37 of Golden State's first 46 games this season, this was a rare opportunity for Jackson-Davis who has lost his rotation role to Post and veteran Kevon Looney in recent months.

The second-year big man made his presence felt on the interior, utilizing his athleticism to quickly combine with Curry on a couple of alley-oop dunks as part of a seven-point stint in a positive first-half display.

Jackson-Davis returned in garbage time and added another major highlight, rolling to the rim and posterizing Mason Plumlee as he finished his 19 minutes with an impressive 13 points and eight rebounds on 4-of-5 shooting.

While it may be unlikely that Kerr adjusts his rotation entirely to fit Jackson-Davis back into the mix, it does provide some food for thought as the 25-year-old made some notable plays that Post and Looney simply aren't physically capable of.

After playing less than four minutes against the Rockets on Sunday, Gui Santos was another who may force Kerr into a re-think of the rotation with just three games remaining in the regular season.

The Brazilian forward did a bit of everything with seven points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 21 minutes, finishing as a +15 in a performance that reiterated his growth over the course of this season.

With Golden State now preparing for the second night of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center on Wednesday, Jackson-Davis and Santos could get further opportunity depending on the status of Post and Gary Payton II who also missed Tuesday's game due to knee immflamation.

If the young pair can press their claim further with impressive performances against the Spurs, Kerr will only be left with more questions on an already stacked rotation just days out from the end of the regular season.