Shock team emerges for Kevin Durant that Warriors fans will hate

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes are set to heat up in the coming weeks, with the 2x Finals MVP expected to move this offseason after initially rejecting a reunion with the Golden State Warriors in early February.

The San Antonio Spurs have been regularly linked to Durant recently, including by The Ringer's Bill Simmons who said he "wouldn't be surprised if KD to the Spurs is done already." But now there's another team who could emerge in the Durant market -- one that will frustrate Warrior fans and change the complexion of the pacific division.

The L.A. Clippers are expected to express interest in Kevin Durant

The L.A Clippers are coming off an impressive regular season that then abruptly ended in a first-round playoff defeat, potentially pushing owner Steve Ballmer and the front office into a big move this summer.

The Ringer's Zach Lowe has suggested the Clippers will get involved in the Durant conversation in a move that could pair him with another 2x Finals MVP in Kawhi Leonard, along with former Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets teammate James Harden.

I think the Clippers are going to get involved. I don't know how heavily they're going to get involved. I have no idea Kevin Durant's thoughts on playing with James Harden again," Lowe said. But I know they can trade their 2030 and 32' picks unprotected, 31' pick swap. They've got Powell's salary, Bogdanovic's salary, Derrick Jones Jr."

The picks and players outlined by Lowe suggests the Clippers could certainly put forward an appealing offer to the Suns, but he also references that the sticking point may be starting center Ivica Zubac who is coming off a career year where he averaged 16.8 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.

Durant joining the Clippers may be a little less scary for the league than joining Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, but it could prove just as problematic for the Warriors given their close proximity in the pacific division.

Golden State already have a terrible recent record against L.A, having lost their last seven matchups including all four this season. The last of those came in the final game of the regular season, with an overtime defeat forcing the Warriors into the Play-In Tournament.

Adding Durant to the Clippers would make things all the more difficult for the Warriors in a division they once dominated for years. In fact, presuming Golden State don't get too interested in seeking another Durant reunion attempt themselves, they should be hoping the 36-year-old forward moves back to the Eastern Conference to balance out what is currently a significant discrepancy in quality.

The Warriors finished third in the pacific division this season, placing well above the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns but two games below both Los Angeles teams.