Shock Warriors veteran could be a sudden trade candidate after latest rumors

Al Horford's start to life with the Golden State Warriors has been less ideal, and so much so that the veteran center could be a sudden and shock trade candidate as the franchise looks to address its center rotation.

Horford has appeared in just 13 games for the Warriors and has missed 10 of the last 11 due to sciatic irritation, leaving his future with the team in slight jeopardy if he can't return effectively before the February 5 trade deadline.

Al Horford could be a shock Warriors trade candidate in the coming weeks

When Horford eventually signed with Golden State in free agency after the Jonathan Kuminga saga, there was an overwhelming belief that the veteran center would seemlessly fit into the system with his experience, high IQ and overall two-way skillset.

The idea of the Horford move failing was hardly comprehensible, let alone the suggestion that he could become a trade candidate after less than 20 games. Perhaps that's the exact reason why the Warriors shouldn't be entertaining the idea, rather retaining faith that the player they specifically targeted will eventually deliver once he can find greater rhythm.

The other side to the equation is that outside a game here and there, Horford has been incredibly underwhelming in averaging career lows in points and rebounds while shooting a paltry 32.1% from the field and 29.8% from 3-point range.

Perhaps even more than that, Golden State are in a position as a team where really no one is untouchable outside of Stephen Curry. Horford's $5.7 million salary this season isn't massive, but it could be significant enough if the Warriors are looking to combine contracts for a major upgrade.

Such an upgrade could come at the center position where the Warriors have yet to find a consistent solution despite the defensive improvements from Quinten Post. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Friday that Golden State have interest in athletic bigs such as Nic Claxton, Daniel Gafford and Robert Williams III, all of whom make at least $13 million and could therefore require the franchise to include Horford's salary to help pull off a trade.

Multiple elements are working in Horford's favor, such as the fact he's not trade eligible until next month, and when he is there's a 15% trade bonus involved in his contract. The 5x All-Star also has a team option for next season, meaning rival teams may not be as keen to take on his money if they get a sense that he could opt into that.

There is still a strong chance that Horford is a member of the Warriors beyond the deadline, but the fact his involvement in a trade is suddenly a possibility comes as a surprise based on just how valuable a signing he was supposed to be in free agency.