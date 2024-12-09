Significant injury dampens hopes of blockbuster Warriors trade
Even despite Sunday's impressive win at home over the Minnesota Timberwolves, some have become increasingly frustrated with the Golden State Warriors roster amid recent form where they've lost six of their last eight games.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported last week that the Warriors remain on the hunt for a star, yet for now they're trialling Jonathan Kuminga as the team's new starting power forward to try and provide more offensive support for Stephen Curry.
A significant injury dampens the chances of a blockbuster Warriors trade
Many fans believe that Golden State simply need to bite the bullet on a blockbuster trade, particularly now that they have De'Anthony Melton's $12.8 million contract to utilize alongside their young players and future draft assets.
In terms of trying to acquire an NBA All-Star in the prime of their career, there's arguably no more realistic option than New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram. Or at least that was the case prior to Ingram going down with a significant ankle injury in Saturday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Ingram turned his ankle when he landed on Thunder forward Lu Dort following a jump-shot, with Charania reporting that the 2020 NBA All-Star "will miss extended time with the injury."
Many Warrior fans have become interested in a potential Ingram trade, having failed to reach an extension agreement with the Pelicans that's likely to leave him as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. The 27-year-old is currently making $36 million this season.
Ingram's injury almost certainly reduces the chance of him being traded to Golden State or elsewhere, with now less than two months remaining until the February 6 deadline. The Warriors could have traded for Ingram during the offseason if they were at all interested, but perhaps their heads may have been turned by his start to this season prior to injury.
Ingram is currently averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists on a conference-worst 5-20 Pelicans team that's been ravaged by injury all season. Most notable though is the fact the former second overall pick has become a far more willing 3-point shooter, having so far drilled 37.4% of his triples on 6.4 attempts per game -- that's up from 3.8 last season.
While there are concerns on his defensive fit and what a trade would even look like, Ingram would undoubtedly fill the void of adding another 20+ point per game scorer to the Warrior offense. Regardless, any chance of that now appears to be over with this injury an unfortunate and poorly-timed one for all involved.