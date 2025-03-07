"Simply Unbelievable" - Steph Curry lights up social media as Warriors overcome Nets

The shot-making of Stephen Curry should rarely come as a surprise these days, such is the brilliance of the Golden State Warriors superstar. Yet the 2x MVP found a new way to light up social media once again, launching a ridiculous turn-around near half-court heave at the half-time buzzer at Barclays Center on Thursday.

While fans were left stunned by Curry's latest miracle shot, it was also a much-needed one for the Warriors who started in dismal fashion against the Brooklyn Nets. Golden State found themselves down 25-5 to start the game and by 22 points early in the second-year, yet battled back to complete a productive five-game road-trip.

The Warriors battled back to record a 121-119 victory over the Nets

Curry's three gave the Warriors a 40-point second-quarter which narrowed the margin to five, but while the visitors briefly took the lead early in the third, the Nets steadied to ensure they'd go the fourth up by three.

Golden State have had an awful record when trailing after the third period this season, yet almost all of that came prior to Jimmy Butler's arrival. The 6x All-Star was relentless in getting to the free-throw line, going a perfect 10-of-10 to tie his Warrior-high with 25 points.

It was Curry's night once again though. After showing a rare case of immense frustration in the first-quarter, the 36-year-old took it out on the Nets with 40 points on 12-of-20 shooting and 7-of-13 from beyond the arc. That included a late dagger three with a minute to play, and while there were some nervous moments late, the Warriors still did enough to advance to 35-28 on the season.

STEPH CURRY UNBELIEVABLE 3. 😱😱😱



REPEATING... SIMPLY UNBELIEVABLE. pic.twitter.com/TRMy4ikzeU — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2025

"STEPH CURRY IS NOT HUMAN." 🤯



A reminder that Steph Curry is ridiculous 🫢 pic.twitter.com/Tr76nrW529 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 7, 2025

STEPH CURRY IS NOT REAL LMAOOOOOO — Automatic (@automaticnba) March 7, 2025

Already without Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State also lost Brandin Podziemski less than a minute into the game due to back tightness. They did regain Gary Payton II though following his absence against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, and the defensive-minded guard was vitally important in finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds in nearly 21 minutes off the bench.

Rookie center Quinten Post was also important off the bench, going for 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks while finishing as a +13 in 21 minutes. Gui Santos also played 24 minutes in an increased role, with Moses Moody going for 10 points and five rebounds as the fifth-scorer in double-figures.

After a sluggish start offensively, Golden State got up to 48.8% shooting from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range. It was their rejuvenated free-throw shooting that proved the difference though, going 29-of-32 from the charity stripe compared to Brooklyn's 16-of-18.

The Warriors round the road-trip with a 4-1 record, and will now head home for a seven-game home-stand starting with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on Thursday.