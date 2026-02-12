Spurs just gifted Warriors sneaky free agent target after surprise roster move

The Golden State Warriors may have just been gifted an ideal free agency target to round out their 15-man roster, having signed Pat Spencer as their 14th player on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs have made the surprising decision to release Jeremy Sochan, allowing the former top 10 pick to become a free agent and choose his next destination.

Warriors should have interest in Jeremy Sochan

With Golden State's season seemingly going nowhere given the devastating injury to Jimmy Butler, but having already won too many games to consider tanking, this is the exact kind of buy-low move the franchise should take a look at over the next few months.

Sochan also theoretically fits the Warrior system, albeit perhaps a bit too much given he's another connector piece who has a versatile skillset, but who also has major question marks as a scorer and shooter.

The San Antonio Spurs and forward Jeremy Sochan have agreed on his release to allow the 2023 All-Rookie team member to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Sochan is expected to decide among multiple interested teams. pic.twitter.com/ilLIWLz7gb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 11, 2026

Sochan averaged just 12.8 minutes in 28 games with the Spurs this season, having been buried behind the other young talent that's seen the franchise surge to a 37-16 record and second in the Western Conference standings.

Yet the former ninth overall pick certainly showed enough through his first three seasons to suggest he's a long-term NBA player. Sochan averaged 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 46% shooting from the floor through his first three years, starting in 149 games and averaging well in excess of 25 minutes.

There will be no shortage of suitors for the 22-year-old, from contending teams looking for a playoff contributor, to teams just looking at a low-risk, high upside option -- the Warriors would likely fit into a mix of both categories.

After trading Jonathan Kuminga to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the deal for Kristaps Porzingis last week, Golden State suddenly lack forward options beyond veteran Draymond Green and Gui Santos, and with Jimmy Butler on the sidelines for nearly 12 months after ACL surgery on Monday.

Having Sochan on the roster alongside Green would be a tough fit given their similar skillsets as defensive-first forwards who can handle the ball but have scoring limitations. However, maybe it would be another indication that the Warriors are willing to move on from the 4x All-Star during the offseason, and in Sochan they would have a young replacement capable of contributing in the present while helping to build the future.

If nothing else, Sochan is clearly the most interesting and arguably the best free agent now available on the market, meaning the Warriors should have a level of interest as they look to round out their roster.