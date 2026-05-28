Spurs' playoff success all but confirms potential Warriors target will be available

The Golden State Warriors will need to explore every option available to them in free agency.

Assuming they hold onto the 11th pick in the Draft, their mission will be to complete a soft reset this offseason. A trade for a star will likely be off the table, and that means they need to use their limited financial flexibility to add reliable and impactful contributors across the roster. This task only becomes more paramount with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody out until at least the middle of next season.

Their need for an additional scoring presence in the frontcourt, therefore, could open the door for an intriguing reunion. With the San Antonio Spurs finding playoff success, Harrison Barnes is all but guaranteed to hit the open market.

Of course, Barnes would need to agree to a reunion, and there's a real possibility he spurns the team after the way his last tenure in Golden State ended.

But if the 14-year veteran is amicable to the idea, he could be a serious target for the Warriors this summer.

Harrison Barnes is all but guaranteed to be available this offseason

Prior to the playoffs, things were already trending in the direction of Barnes' departure from San Antonio. His production took a major dip over the first half of the season, as he averaged just 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists through his first 47 games. Of those 47 games, though, Barnes started every single one for the Spurs.

Yet his inefficiencies as a scorer ultimately forced Mitch Johnson's hand. Barnes was moved to the bench unit mid-way through the season. Over his final 30 games, Barnes started just five. He averaged nine points and shot 49.7% from the field in that span.

But as the Spurs' have found playoff success, it's become even more clear that there's not truly a place for him in their winning formula. Barnes has averaged just 9.3 minutes across San Antonio's 16 playoff games. Even if San Antonio loses to the Oklahoma City Thunder, they've proved to themselves they have the capabilities to truly compete for a championship. While the Spurs have shown patience to this point, the goal this offseason will likely be to strengthen the roster around their existing young core in hopes of finishing the job in 2026-27.

Barnes likely doesn't have a part to play in that.

That doesn't mean it's the end of the line for Barnes, however. We're just one season removed from Barnes shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc and playing a major role on an ascendant Spurs team. He's a reliable, veteran defender, and his 3-point shot is still more than viable.

If the Spurs decide to move on from him, and he's willing to accept a deal around $15 million in Golden State, a reunion is not entirely outside of the realm of possibility.