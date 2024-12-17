Star forward's huge performance has fans calling for blockbuster Warriors trade

The Golden State Warriors have already executed one mid-season trade, acquiring Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade that became official on Sunday.

But as has been the case since their pursuits of Paul George and Lauri Markkanen during the offseason, the Warriors remain on the hunt for another star player who could provide greater support to Stephen Curry.

The latest star to have been strongly linked to the Warriors is Jimmy Butler, with ESPN's Shams Charania reporting last week that the Miami Heat forward is open to a move to the Bay, along with the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns.

A huge performance from Jimmy Butler has fans calling for an imminent blockbuster Warriors trade

Butler isn't new to having his name in trade speculation, and it apparently has no impact on his play as the veteran forward delivered an astonishing performance for the Heat against the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Butler produced a huge 35 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in an overtime thriller, playing over 44 minutes where he shot 12-of-21 from the floor. Unfortunately for he and the Heat, the last of those -- a missed layup in the last 10 seconds -- succumbed Miami to a 125-124 defeat in a game where Cade Cunningham also had a 20-point, 11-rebound, 18-assist triple-double.

The 35-year-old was a +11 in the one-point loss, having also recorded four steals in a season-best performance. It certainly drew the attention of plenty on social media, many of which were quick to be calling for the Warriors to trade for Butler.

WARRIORS MAKE THE TRADE NOW!!



IMAGINE PLAYOFF JIMMY NEXT TO CHEF CURRY 😍😍 https://t.co/hQIThXXaUE — $wi$h (@swishreacts) December 17, 2024

Just imagine it’s Draymond firing these fullcourt outlet passes to Jimmy Butler…🔥



I know you’ve already pictured this, @warriors! 😏pic.twitter.com/90RsFISQDZ — Conrado Pascual (@CP3_777) December 17, 2024

Save Jimmy Butler please @warriors — Trap (@ThunderUpSZN) December 17, 2024

The 14-year veteran is now averaging 19.4 points for the season, and while that doesn't completely jump off the page as Golden State search for another offensive star, Monday was a reminder that no one on the current Warrior roster, outside Curry, is capable of such performances.

Butler's $48.8 million salary is still a major stumbling block to orchestrating a deal, with any trade likely to include the Warriors sending out at least four players. Two of those would presumably be Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga, both of who have averaged in excess of 20 points over the last five games. Wiggins had a team-high 29 points in Golden State's 143-133 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Butler wasn't the only potential Warrior trade target to deliver a notable performance on Monday, with Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic going for 24 points, five rebounds and three assists in his team's 122-121 victory over the Toronto Raptors.