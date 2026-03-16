Steph Curry calms Warriors fans’ ultimate fear about his possible return

It's not that Golden State Warriors fans don't want to watch Steph Curry play basketball again this season, but that they're worried he might return before he's fully ready and risk further injury. That is a fear he's aware of, as he addressed the concern that he should "rest and return next season because he's too important" while speaking to Nick Friedell of The Athletic:

“I agree with that statement. Before next year. I know we’re depleted, but the idea of my injury is just getting information by the day of, ‘Can I play safely? Be myself out there and not put myself in danger short term or long term?’ And then, we still have stuff to play for. We’d love to see guys in a playoff series and take a swing. Hopefully, see this team that’s currently constructed healthy for a stretch to learn as much as we can and compete. That’s who we are.”

As Curry said, he wants to ensure he can safely return to the court without putting next season in jeopardy. He still believes there is "for sure" a chance he will play again this year, which is, on one hand, good news, but fans don't want it to happen during the tail end of what's been a lost season.

Steph Curry wants to make sure he can 'play safely' before returning

If the Warriors weren't guaranteed a spot in the play-in tournament, perhaps Curry wouldn't be pushing as hard as he is to play again. On second thought, he probably would be, as long as there was a chance that Golden State could make it to the postseason.

Even with Curry, it would be difficult for the Warriors to advance past the play-in and the first round, but if there's a shot, he will (literally) take it.

He turned 38 on Saturday, so he knows he's on the back end of his career. He's the ultimate competitor who will do whatever it takes to win. It's part of the reason fans love him, but they don't want it to be his downfall this season, as the odds are already stacked against them.

Curry traveled with the team on their six-game road trip and will be re-evaluated later this week. We know he's started doing individual workouts. It seems like he is on track to play again this season, which is a good sign, but don't get your hopes up too much just yet.

If he doesn't take the floor again, it wouldn't really be all that disappointing, as the goal is for him to be as healthy as possible entering next season, rather than spend the offseason rehabbing an injury that could result in a slow start in 2026-27.

Jimmy Butler will already be spending the summer rehabbing from a torn ACL and will hopefully return in the middle of next season. Curry isn't trying to be added to the 'major knee injury list,' as he understands the importance of the future.