Steph Curry just forced Warriors into no-brainer summer plan after Play-In clinic

Stephen Curry just sent the LA Clippers packing with a monster performance in the 9-10 Play-In Tournament game. Heading into the game, it looked like Wednesday night could be the Curry era’s last hurrah. But now, Curry has made one thing obvious: As the Warriors look at potential moves this summer, it is worth going all-in on a final run (or two) with him at the helm.

Curry finished the night with 35 points, one rebound, and four assists while shooting 12-of-23 from the floor and 7-of-12 from beyond the three-point arc, pouring in 11 points in the fourth quarter alone. And now, the Warriors have a chance to make the playoffs.

Should the Warriors beat the Phoenix Suns, they may lose to the Oklahoma City Thunder. They may get swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder. But Curry deserves one last run. And that starts this offseason.

Stephen Curry's performance against the Clippers proves that the Warriors should give him one last title shot

If Wednesday night proved anything, it’s that Curry can still compete at the highest level. Sure, it was just a Play-In game. But the Clippers were the favorites, and Curry put on a show.

Heading into the night, almost everyone looked at the Clippers as clear favorites, yet it was Curry (alongside Al Horford’s triples and Draymond Green’s fourth-quarter defense on Kawhi Leonard) that got the last laugh.

Things haven’t gone perfectly for the Warriors this year. In fact, it was a pretty brutal season in terms of injuries and failing to live up to expectations.

But as they prepare for a summer of inevitable change, they need to go all-in on Curry. It doesn’t matter if they lose to the Suns in the next Play-In game. Curry deserves another run.

When he’s healthy, Curry is still one of the greatest players in the NBA. Even at 38 years old, he’s capable of incredible things on the basketball court, and, most importantly, he’s still the best shooter in the league (and of all-time) by a landslide.

If the Warriors find a way to put the right pieces around him, then he can absolutely compete for another championship. And Wednesday night proved that he deserves that shot.

Golden State can spend some of its cap space. They can trade players. They can trade picks. They should do anything and everything possible to give Curry one last run at a title.

It’s never been more obvious that he can still win basketball games. And in the right situation, he can help the Warriors win another title.

He just needs the right team around him.