The Golden State Warriors' inability to put the ball in the basket consistently is becoming a major issue. They've now failed to reach the 20-point mark in at least one quarter in each of its last four games — bringing the season total to 23, the sixth-most in the NBA.

The extended absence of Stephen Curry has obviously played a significant role in that unsteady offensive production. Without its point guard, Golden State's offensive rating drops to 107.6 — which would the worst in the NBA — compared to 119.3 when he's in the lineup (would be 3rd in NBA).

Warriors offense again exposed without Stephen Curry

However, on Tuesday night, the Warriors were simply missing shots. The Pelicans were slow to close out and gave Golden State a ton of open looks from three, but nothing was falling. The Warriors hit just 11 threes on 45 attempts (24.4%).

"We were just missing shots honestly. The ball just didn't drop, that's basketball", said De'Anthony Melton, who finished with season highs in points (28) and minutes (28), recording his first back-to-back 20-point games of the season.

Moses Moody added 24 points and is now averaging 19.2 points per game over his last six, leading the Warriors during that span. Brandin Podziemski built on his career night against Denver by posting another double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds (equal career high), and Gui Santos filled the stat sheet with 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks.

People tend to point fingers at the fourth quarter — the crunch-time portion of a game — as the reason a team didn’t prevail, but the Warriors lost this one in the first quarter. Golden State dug itself into a 12-point hole after one, a result of poor execution, decision-making and overall sloppiness. The Warriors shot 32% from the field and 30% from three, attempted just one free throw (missed by Melton), and committed six turnovers against only three assists.

The final margin could’ve been uglier if not for the defense, led by Draymond Green (three blocks) and Santos (two steals and three blocks).

In a game where neither team could hit from outside, the Pelicans did most of their damage inside, scoring 64 points in the paint.

Still, despite the lack of a true center with both Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford out, the Warriors held New Orleans to 42.6% shooting and just 20 assists, but they struggled in transition as the Pelicans — led by Zion Williamson (26 points) — outscored Golden State 20–4 in fast-break points.

With that loss, the Warriors missed out on a prime opportunity to close the gap in the standings, with the Lakers and Suns each dropping their last two games. Golden State remains the eighth seed, 2.5 games back of Phoenix and 4.5 games back of the coveted sixth seed currently occupied by the Lakers.

The Warriors will play in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon as part of a back-to-back — their 11th of the season. Notably, Golden State was scheduled for the most back-to-backs in the NBA (16) while also being the second-oldest team in the league, with an average age of over 27.

Melton, who’s coming off two injury-riddled seasons (back issues and an ACL tear), has yet to participate in a back-to-back this season but appears to be trending toward it:"I feel good, i feel solid, there was conversations about this one, definitely can't wait to finally get out there and just compete with my guys on both days".

Al Horford, who sat out Tuesday’s game, will suit up against Memphis on Wednesday. The veteran had one of his most productive games of the season against the Grizzlies on Feb. 10, scoring 16 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out six assists.

With both Curry and Melton out on Wednesday — and the guard depth being stretched thin — Steve Kerr will likely lean on Nate Williams, whom the Warriors recently signed to a two-way contract. The 6-foot-5 guard put up 29 points, six rebounds and three assists on 63% shooting in his Santa Cruz Warriors debut on Sunday.