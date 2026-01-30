All Golden State Warriors fans can think about right now is Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks star may be on the move, and trading for him may be the last realistic way the franchise can keep their dynasty alive.

While a trade for the Greek star still feels unlikely, perhaps last year's All-Star festivities shed some light on whether Antetokounmpo would agree to join the Warriors.

Antetokounmpo attended Stephen Curry's All-Star Game afterparty last season following the game which was held at Chase Center in San Francisco. Antetokounmpo was reportedly the only non-Warrior player in attendance, so perhaps he could see himself with Golden State.

Warriors may be able to land Giannis Antetokounmpo thanks to last season's All-Star afterparty

It is always a question of chemistry when a star player joins a new team, but Antetokounmpo seems like the right personality to mesh well with the Warriors, and the fact that he was at Curry's afterparty suggests there could be some mutual affection there.

It was a big question as to how Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler's personalities would mesh after last season's trade, but obviously the latter ingratiated himself nicely and understood that he was part of Curry's supporting cast.

The Warriors also had Kevin Durant as part of the fold for several years, and while it was not entirely perfect, he was able to help the team win two championships. Golden State have experience with accommodating a superstar, and Curry is selfless enough to share the spotlight.

Obviously, a bigger question than Antetokounmpo meshing well with the Warrriors is whether a deal between the two sides is even possible. The Warriors seem well-positioned to make Milwaukee a good offer, but a lot of teams are going to be involved and the Bucks hold a lot of leverage.

Still, Warriors owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy have to know that a trade for Antetokounmpo may be the only way to keep the dream of one more title alive. AfterButler's season-ending injury, the Warriors simply don't have enough juice to make a serious run. A trade for Antetokounmpo would give Golden State a chance this season and could position them quite well for next season too.

Everyone has to be on the table in these discussions, with the Warriors needing to part ways with Butler or Green to get something done. But Antetokounmpo is worth giving up a lot for and would give the Warriors a real shot to get Curry a fifth ring.