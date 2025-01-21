Stephen Curry sends clear directive to Warriors front office in wake of blowout loss

The Golden State Warriors produced another lifeless offensive performance on Monday, scoring a season-low 85 points in a 40-point blowout loss to the Boston Celtics at Chase Center.

With Jonathan Kuminga injured on the sidelines and Andrew Wiggins scoring just four points on 1-of-11 shooting, far too much was once again left to Stephen Curry who felt the full force of Boston's versatile and top five ranked defense.

Stephen Curry again made note of the Warriors' offensive issues

Golden State shot a dismal 34.8% from the floor and 26.4% from 3-point range, with only Curry (18) and Moses Moody (13) scoring in double figures. The Warriors did take a mammoth 53 3-point attempts in the game, but that was more forced because of a lack of rim pressure and inability to penetrate the Celtics defense more so a designated plan.

Not for the first time in recent weeks, Curry lamented his team's lack of offensive firepower in the post-game press conference and how it actually impacts their psyche during cold stretches.

“A big part of our season has been when we can’t score, we lose spirit, we lose life, we lose competitiveness. You can get away with against some teams, but the defending champions it's not a good formula for success," Curry said (via Anthony Slater of The Athletic).

This might have been another not so subtle directive to Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office ahead of the February 6 trade deadline. While the Warriors don't appear to be in the market for Jimmy Butler or another star player over the next fortnight, there are likely to be possible moves that significantly aid the struggling offense while not inhibiting their flexibility to make a bigger trade later down the road.

The franchise may believe that making a move is futile unless it pushes them into deep playoff contention, but don't they also owe it to fans to put an inspiring and enjoyable product on the floor? There was nothing entertaining for Warrior fans on Monday night, and unfortunately that's been a far too familiar tale for the franchise since a bright 12-3 opening to the season.

Golden State are 26th in offensive rating since the start of December. That's an inexcusable standing for a Stephen Curry-led team, even if you believe the 2x MVP has taken a step back himself individually.

Hopefully the front office heeds Curry's concern before the deadline, and at least delivers the Warriors a different on-court product that's otherwise become incredibly dull over the past two months.