Even though Jonathan Kuminga is no longer a member of the Golden State Warriors, that doesn't mean the drama surrounding the young forward has subsided. Things have gotten ridiculous, and Stephen Curry is clearly fed up with the situation.

A recent report in ESPN detailed the drawn out breakdown in the relationship between Kuminga and the Warriors, and one detail in particular was laughable. Apparently, the Warriors were upset with Kuminga because someone close to him was "taking too much food from the family room."

Kuminga responded to a social media post about this with a bunch of laughing face emojis and Curry replied, "I'm sorry bro. This is ridiculous Go be Great!" A typical classy gesture from the eminently professional Curry.

Stephen Curry clearly sick of Warriors-Kuminga drama

Curry's comment shows that he's clearly over the whole Kuminga melodrama and just wants both sides to move on. He cannot be the only Warrior player who feels that way as they have all been asked about Kuminga ad nauseam for years as the franchise struggled to figure out the best way to utilize him.

Head coach Steve Kerr must be the most relieved of anyone as he and Kuminga had a contentious relationship basically from the start, and one that was clearly irreconcilable by the end. He will no longer have to deal with repeated questions about why Kuminga didn't play or why he wasn't used in a certain way if he did play.

But for the Warriors as a whole, there has to be a deep sign of relief that Kuminga is out of the building. While he was seemingly well liked by his fellow players and the coaching staff, the whole thing was becoming too much of a distraction for the team's own good.

Kuminga can now get a fresh start in Atlanta and see if he can live up to the potential his defenders believe he has. The Warriors can also try to make a push for the playoffs with Kristaps Porzingis part of the mix after the All-Star break.

Curry has dealt with an injury over the past fortnight, but the Warriors are going to need him to carry the team the rest of the way following the All-Star break. Even if a playoff run is unlikely given the construction of the team and Jimmy Butler's season-ending injury, Curry is a proud player who's going to lay it all on the floor in the waning years of his career.

At least he can do that now without being asked about Kuminga every single night.