Stephen Curry continues to gift the Warriors something few superstars provide

The elongated nature of Jonathan Kuminga's free agency is starting to wear thin on fans, leading to criticism on the Golden State Warriors handling of this situation at a time where they should still be prioritizing their franchise superstar.

The Warriors still have only eight confirmed teammates for Stephen Curry just two weeks out from training camp, raising concerns about the ability to build chemistry and mesh together so as to be able to hit the ground running over the first few weeks of the season.

Stephen Curry continues to be the league's most unselfish superstar

There was a thought earlier in the month that Curry could try and use his stature within the franchise to accelerate things in the Kuminga proceedings, yet it sounds like the 2x MVP is remaining his usual patient self while letting the front office do their business.

Given the Warriors are lined up to sign Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II (among others) once Kuminga's situation is settled, there's been no push for increased urgency from Curry or his veteran teammates.

That was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater on Monday who stated that "Curry, (Jimmy) Butler and (Draymond) Green are not agitating behind the scenes. They know the strategy, sources said, and have approved that anticipated result."

No one would blame Curry if he was letting his frustrations be known internally. Many superstars have often done it externally, using the media as a tool to threaten a franchise into doing what's best for them as the player.

Curry doesn't have a history of that, having built a reputation as one of the most unselfish and patient superstars in the league's history. Of course it's easier when you have four NBA championships behind you, but few would begrudge Curry for considering why a 22-year-old Kuminga is holding so much power when the focus should be squarely on a fifth title.

Beyond Curry's brilliance on the court, the Warriors have been gifted his leadership and persona in a way they may not fully recognize until he's in retirement. It's what's allowed such a long, strong and prosperous future between player and franchise, even if there's been other constantly changing elements around him.

Curry's patience will again be tested if Kuminga becomes a distraction on the team during the season, but for now the 37-years-old appears comfortable despite the close proximity of media day and training camp.