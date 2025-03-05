Stephen Curry continues hot MSG record as Warriors deliver statement win

Stephen Curry has only ever lost once at Madison Square Garden throughout his decorated career, with his record at the prestigious arena extending to 13-1 (dating back to his Davidson days) after the Golden State Warriors delivered a comeback victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

The Warriors trailed by eight at half-time but flipped the game in the second-half, which included a 20-9 run to close the game after it was delicately poised at 94-93 in the fourth-quarter.

Stephen Curry shook off an ankle concern to lead a statement Warriors victory

After rolling his ankle in Monday's win over the Charlotte Hornets, Curry was questionable to face the Knicks on a second night of a back-to-back. He appeared to aggravate the injury when he stepped on a spectator in the first-quarter, yet shook it off to once again lead his team to one of their best victories of the season.

The 2x MVP had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, taking his dimes tally to 32 over the last three games. Curry shot 10-of-21 from the floor and 5-of-9 from 3-point range, helping Golden State to 67 points in the second-half after a sluggish start to the game.

The 36-year-old finished as a +23 in the game, signifying his impact as the Warriors improved to 9-1 with Jimmy Butler in the lineup. Butler added 19 points, four rebounds and four assists in an improved performance after averaging just over eight points in his last three.

Brandin Podziemski also chipped in with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists, shooting 8-of-16 from the floor in the 12-point win. Celebrating with a victory on his 35th Birthday, Draymond Green flirted with a triple-double in finishing with eight points, nine rebounds and eight assists in nearly 35 minutes.

Buddy Hield was in his usual sporadic form, making a number of mistakes but also hitting some crucial threes in the second-half to finish with 15 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench.

Golden State got their shooting up to 48.9% from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, but it was their defense in the second-half that proved crucial. New York shot just 44.6% from the floor and 24.2% from beyond the arc, with the hosts struggling to find offense without All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Warriors have solidified their spot in the top six having moved to 34-28 on the season. They'll face the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday to finish what's been a very succesful five-game road-trip to date.