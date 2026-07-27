Stephen Curry's contract threat can finally push Warriors into action

The Golden State Warriors' offseason has been marred by complete inaction once again, so much so that's there now speculation over the future of Stephen Curry as the franchise fails to prioritize their greatest ever player.

Yet Curry does have a crucial potential counter move here. He's extension eligible at the end of next month, and letting that sit idle on the table and using the threat of leaving in free agency next year could finally be what pushes the Warriors into action.

Stephen Curry contract threat can push the Warriors into action

Curry has never been one to complain to the front office -- it's what made him one of the greatest and most unselfish superstars of all time. The great thing about this imminent extension offer though is that he doesn't even need to complain, rather he can just refuse to sign it and let that action do the talking.

It's a point eloquently outlined by The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II who spoke to Curry following news of LeBron James' rejection of Golden State in favor of signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

"He wants the best team the Warriors can assemble around him. He wants a chance, a real chance, for a deep playoff run. The longer it takes for him to sign a contract extension, the more you can bet Curry’s using potential free agency as a tool to keep the Warriors pushing toward that end," Thompson wrote on Sunday.

As much as some Warrior fans may get a little anxious if Curry doesn't sign the contract at the first possible moment, many would actually prefer that take place if the threat springs the front office into action and improving the roster around the two-time MVP.

Stephen Curry may not allow Golden State to feel such pressure

Curry's a realist though and he, along with veteran forward Draymond Green, do respect the future and ultimately want to leave the team in a good position when they leave. The last thing Curry will want to do is force pressure on the front office which results in making a panic trade that hurts the future while not adequately boosting the present.

This is why it's such a balancing act. Golden State are already coming from a place of desperation to some degree after missing out on James, and their leverage in trade talks will only be hurt further if rival teams know they need to make a move to solidify Curry's future.

Curry's future isn't as uncertain as some on social media would have you believe, but the 38-year-old should still consider wielding his power, and the threat of free agency, more so than he ever has to this point of his career.