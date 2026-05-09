Stephen Curry’s next contract move could give Warriors exactly what they need

Stephen Curry is extension-eligible with the Golden State Warriors this offseason, but it shouldn't be a fait accompli that the superstar guard simply signs for the maximum amount possible.

Curry could sign a two-year extension at over $60 million per season, yet taking a little less could give the Warriors the flexibility they need to try and build a contender around the 2x MVP over the latter stages of his career.

Stephen Curry should consider pay cut on next contract

Make no mistake, Curry deserves every cent of what is possible, and perhaps even more if it were legal. He's the greatest player in franchise history, is still playing at an All-NBA level when healthy, and is the primary reason the Warriors have shot up to being the most valuable organization in the entire league.

After winning back-to-back MVPs while on a cheaper four-year, $44 million contract a decade ago, and given everything else he's done since, there's no need for Curry to do Golden State a favor by taking less on his next deal.

However, taking less could be doing a favor to himself and the chances of winning a fifth championship that would only add to his legacy. Depending on how much of a pay cut Curry was willing to take, it could be the difference between adding a starter-level player in free agency, or even trading for another star.

At 38-years-old and coming off a season where he missed 27-straight games due to a knee injury, Curry will surely acknowledge he needs more help to generate another deep playoff run. The Warriors might have the future draft capital to make some win-now moves, but they're still stuck somewhat financially with the tax apron limitations of the new CBA.

Warriors have interesting decisions with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler

Golden State will surely be pushing for Curry to take less on his next deal, illustrating to their veteran star what they could do with the added financial flexibility. Just quietly though, they may question whether Curry is worth over $60 million at this stage of his career, even if they don't bring that up with him in negotiations.

The other interesting decision comes down to Jimmy Butler who will enter on an expiring contract after signing a two-year extension upon his arrival at the franchise at last year's trade deadline.

Given his current recovery from a torn ACL, it's impossible to see Butler or the Warriors really holding interest in extension conversations at this stage. That doesn't change the fact that the contracts he and Curry may be on beyond next season will have significant impact on how the front office will be able to build the roster around the veteran star pair.