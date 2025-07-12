Stephen Curry could get new superstar teammate - but Warriors fans will have to wait

The idea of pairing LeBron James with Stephen Curry is one that the Golden State Warriors have tried to make happen multiple times over the past 18 months, with the possibility still very much on the table given the uncertainty of the 4x MVP's future at the Los Angeles Lakers.

James opted into his $52.6 million contract for next season, but that coincided with interesting comments from his agent, Rich Paul, which seemingly separated the goals of player and franchise.

The Warriors could still trade for LeBron James...but not quite yet

In a detailed report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne on Friday, It was revealed that the Warriors again considered trading for James more recently after being turned down in their initial attempt at the 2024 mid-season deadline.

"A handful of teams -- including the Golden State Warriors, who tried to trade for James in 2023-24 -- considered again whether to make an offer," Windhorst and Shelburne wrote.

The tenure in Los Angeles remains so uncertain that it's starting impact the franchise's free agency plans, with Windhorst and Shelburne reporting that veteran center Brook Lopez "had strongly considered the Lakers" but "grew wary of the uncertainty around James' future with the team."

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7FM also reiterated his belief in the wake of the ESPN report that "they (Lakers) would like to move on from him ASAP."

But if Golden State wanted to actually consider a James move again, it still can't realistically happen for nearly a month. Trying to move four contracts for the 40-year-old's deal is going to be extremely difficult for any team, but the Warriors also have a path where they could flip Jimmy Butler to the Lakers in a James trade.

The easiest LeBron trade fits are the ones that can feasibly do a one-for-one money-wise.



The Warriors can match money with Jimmy. The Knicks can match with KAT. So if this ever does get real, those are the two immediate candidates. It's just much harder when it's four-for-one. https://t.co/W8MDT3BTLH — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) July 11, 2025

Given Butler got a new two-year extension upon his arrival to the franchise in early February, he doesn't become trade eligible until August when six months will have passed. The question then becomes whether Golden State would actually consider a Butler-for-James swap worthwhile, something that would undoubtedly draw a significant amount of debate.

The Warriors closed the regular season 23-7 with Butler and reached the second-round of the playoffs, demonstrating significant chemistry with the veteran trio of Curry, Butler and Draymond Green.

Yet most would argue James is still the better player, while his fit as Curry's running mate has already been seen recently at last year's Olympics. Green's notable relationship with James also suggests that the former Defensive Player of the Year wouldn't be totally against the move.

The Lakers would certainly want draft compensation to take on the extra year of Butler's contract, but to what extent that would be is unknown. Then you have the whole Bronny James factor and whether he would be separated from his father and remain at the Lakers in such a scenario, or whether he'd be involved in the deal.

It's still a complicated scenario and one that's unlikely to take place, but the path is certainly there for the Warriors if they and James prove willing over the remainder of the offseason.