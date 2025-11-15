Stephen Curry delivers huge reminder to Victor Wembanyama in Warriors thriller

21-year-old Victor Wembanyama might be the future of the NBA and already a top five player in the league, but Stephen Curry has provided a huge reminder not to dismiss the old guard just yet.

The 37-year-old put on a virtuoso performance against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Friday, exploding for nine threes and 49 points in a thrilling 109-108 victory in their second NBA Cup game.

Stephen Curry reiterates his greatness in mammoth 49-point performance

Wembanyama followed his 31-point triple-double against the Warriors on Wednesday with another 26 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks, but it was Curry who came in and stole the show in San Antonio over the past 72 hours.

After going for 46 points 48 hours earlier, Curry went even better with some audacious and simply ridiculous shot-making during the second-half. The 2x MVP was a one-man offense in the third-quarter, and at times it felt like it was one player going against an entire team as the two sides went back-and-forth.

The Spurs built a 10-point lead with Curry on the bench early in the fourth-quarter, but the superstar guard quickly came back in and scored 14 more in the final seven minutes and change which included a pair of go-ahead free-throws in the final seven seconds.

De'Aaron Fox's fall-away jump-shot at the buzzer agonizingly fell off the rim from a San Antonio perspective, allowing Curry and Golden State to emerge with victory and sweep their two-game stint to move to 8-6 on the season.

Curry did almost everything for the Warriors in the second-half, but Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton II each hit two huge threes in the final period to provide just enough supplementary scoring. Jimmy Butler had 21 points, eight rebounds and two steals in his 35 minutes, yet the Warriors looked in trouble when his final shot-attempt was sensationally blocked by Wembanyama with the Spurs up one and just over 30 seconds remaining.

It was a nightmare final 12 seconds for Fox who missed a pair of jump-shots, with those intertwined by his foul on Curry that allowed Golden State to hit the lead. The former Kings guard did have 24 points and 10 assists, including going 4-of-7 from 3-point range in just over 33 minutes.

Wembanyama has already emerged as a legitimate MVP candidate early this season, but Curry has once again proven that he can not only stick with the young superstars, but actually outplay them as the Warriors look to build momentum off another dramatic victory.