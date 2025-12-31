After the Golden State Warriors got a much-needed victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, star guard Stephen Curry was asked who his dream opponent in a game of HORSE would be.

Curry's answer was Luka Doncic as the player he would want to go up against. Fans would surely love to see the two stars go at it in a game that is mostly reserved for playgrounds. Maybe during All-Star Game festivities they could set up a game of HORSE between Curry and the Los Angeles Lakers star just to give fans a fun little delight.

Curry has played HORSE against unsuspecting high schoolers before, so it would be neat to see him go up against one of his most talented peers. Curry seems like the last person someone would want to go up against given he can hit a shot from seemingly anywhere and is the greatest shooter to ever live.

Still, Doncic could potentially give him a run for his money, so it would probably be a pretty tight contest. Curry and Doncic squared off against each other in a normal basketball game in Golden State's opening game of the season, with the Dubs emerging victorious as the Lakers were without LeBron James. Since then the Lakers have surged to 20-10 on the season, while the Warriors are stuck around .500.

While he is 37-years-old, Curry is still doing special things even if the team around him is not as strong as it once was. The Warriors are going to need Curry to remain healthy and keep on being his vintage self for the rest of this season to at least secure a chance at the playoffs.

If the season ended today, Golden State would have to go through the Play-In to make it into the playoffs, so the team is no doubt hoping to improve its standing before the end of the regular season. They may have to make a trade similar to the one they made for Jimmy Butler last season to try and jumpstart things.

Who knows, maybe the Warriors and Lakers will end up facing each other during the postseason. The NBA would certainly love that as it would be another matchup of Curry and James in a potentially tightly contested playoff series.

That HORSE game would be fun, but seeing Curry go against the Lakers in the playoffs would really be must-see TV since who knows how many more times we will get to see Curry and James battle each other.