Stephen Curry forecasts major Warriors move everyone can see coming

De'Anthony Melton continues to deliver rising impact to the Golden State Warriors upon his return from a long-term knee injury, dropping a season-high 22 points in an important 120-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

Superstar teammate Stephen Curry even described Melton as a prototypical starting shooting guard in the aftermath of the game, suggesting that it's only a matter of time before the Warriors make that shift to the starting lineup.

De'Anthony Melton as a starter is a move everyone can see coming

The shooting and general offensive efficiency has been the one major aspect missing from Melton's game since his return last month, but recent improvement in that area was punctuated with a big performance against the Bucks.

Melton entered having made four of his nine 3-pointers over the previous two games, before going 5-of-9 from deep on Wednesday as Golden State turned things around after an awful shooting display against the L.A. Clippers on Monday.

The 27-year-old shot 8-of-13 from the floor overall, demonstrating the strongest sign yet that he's returned to the kind of player that could easily partner Curry in the backcourt moving forward. However, despite the promotion from Curry, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Melton's 25-minute restriction means that he'll remain in a bench role for the time being.

Steph Curry called De’Anthony Melton a “prototypical” starting shooting guard. Steve Kerr said they will keep Melton in a bench role, limiting minutes (25 tonight), but when he gets clearance to play 30 per night, Melton often will. He’s been closing. pic.twitter.com/wxKQzlN7rW — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 8, 2026

While the Warriors are right to play it safe with Melton given his injury history, they'll undoubtedly have a decision to make once he's off that minutes restriction. Moses Moody does provide a little more size integrity as Golden State's current starting two guard, but Melton has been more impactful recently and often closed games over the former lottery pick.

Melton ranks second on the Warriors in plus-minus since his return from injury, with his +67 in 273 minutes sitting only behind young forward Gui Santos who again provided a spark off the bench during the seven-point win against the Bucks.

Kerr and Golden State also have proof of concept. Melton was a starter next to Curry for two games last season before the injury, having impressed in back-to-back wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks.

Perhaps things may change if the Warriors make a seismic trade for a starting calibre player (which they should) before the deadline, but it doesn't currently appear like Moody will be able to prevent Melton from taking his place in the starting lineup once the minutes restriction is lifted.