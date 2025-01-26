Stephen Curry goes ice cold as Warriors disappointment continues

Stephen Curry had it rolling with 13 points in the first-half against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, only for the 2x MVP to go completely scoreless as the Golden State Warriors fell to another disappointing loss against their pacific rival.

The Warriors got some more positive performances from their young players, but the superstar battle was comprehensively won by the Lakers with Anthony Davis going for 36 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals in his team's 118-108 victory.

Stephen Curry went ice cold in the Warriors 10-point loss

Golden State were within one at the end of the first-quarter and at half-time, but the visitors took control in the second-half to run away with a comfortable victory that pushes the Warriors back below .500 at a 22-23 record.

Curry wasn't the only veteran guard to go quiet for Golden State as the game progressed, with Dennis Schroder following an excellent 10-point first-half with a scoreless second-half against his former team.

Steve Kerr again started Buddy Hield, Gary Payton II and Trayce Jackson-Davis (alongside Curry and Andrew Wiggins), only for that trio to each play less than 22 minutes (and less than 15 minutes in the case of Payton and Jackson-Davis).

Payton's minutes were particularly fascinating given he hit two early threes and posted 12 points, six rebounds and two assists before barely playing during the second-half. Andrew Wiggins led the hosts in scoring with 20 points, six rebounds and three assists, but was a game-worst -19 in his little over 35 minutes.

Brandin Podziemski was arguably the biggest positive for Golden State, continuing his strong return from injury with 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals while being a team-high +9 in just over 24 minutes.

Quinten Post got invaluable experience coming up against Davis, acquiting himself well in his first big nationally televised NBA game. The rookie center had eight points, two rebounds and three assists in just over 23 minutes, going 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and finishing as a +2.

Quinten Post ‼️

The rook's got RANGE#NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/UNalrcSjeu — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 26, 2025

Moses Moody extended his streak of 10+ points to six games, going 4-of-7 from the floor which included a couple of nice finishes around the rim. Golden State's bench was again strong after pouring in 83 points against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, but simply didn't get enough from their superstar or the remainder of the starting unit.

The Warriors shot just 34.8% (16-of-46) from 3-point range, and while the Lakers went just 10-of-29 from beyond the arc themselves, some of the corner threes Golden State conceded in the second-half were particularly frustrating.

The Warriors remain 11th in the Western Conference and will now prepare to host the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Tuesday night.