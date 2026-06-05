Stephen Curry could grant Warriors their long-awaited LeBron James wish

Rumors of the Golden State Warriors interest in LeBron James have been surging in recent days, but it will ultimately be Stephen Curry who could grant the franchise their long-held wish of landing their once bitter rival.

For years Curry has been Golden State's biggest recruiting tool, and despite now being 38-years-old and deep into his career, that will be no different when it comes to the franchise trying to get James across the line.

Stephen Curry could grant Warriors their long-awaited LeBron wish

Curry may not have always spoken to prospective free agents or targets, but his sheer presence and the desire to play alongside one of the league's all-time greats has undoubtedly been a factor for many who've joined the Warriors in recent years.

However, when it comes to James, Curry does indeed plan on talking to the 4x MVP in a potential free agency pitch according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints on Thursday.

"League sources telling us at ClutchPoints that the Warriors are very much open to pursuing LeBron James and they plan to do so this offseason in free agency," Siegel said. "That same source told us that Steph is planning on meeting and talking with LeBron about potentially joining the Warriors over the course of the next few weeks leading up to free agency.”

The Warriors are planning to pursue LeBron James this offseason and Steph Curry is planning on meeting with LeBron to recruit him to Golden State, per @BrettSiegelNBA.



“League sources telling us at ClutchPoints that the Warriors are very much open to pursuing LeBron James and… pic.twitter.com/YR0OwcofdZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 4, 2026

Draymond Green, who's developed a strong relationship with James through shared representation in recent years, will undoubtedly be in James' ear as well if the Warriors are truly intent on luring the superstar forward away from the Los Angeles Lakers.

While Green may hold some influence, this is far more about the dynamic between the two greatest players of the past 15 years. Once sworn enemies through four-straight NBA Finals battles, are they ready to put that past behind them to have one more shot at what would be a fifth championship for each?

Stephen Curry needs LeBron James on the Warriors next season

As much as Curry and Golden State fans won't want to admit it, this team actually needs James on it next season if the franchise is determined to keep Jimmy Butler out of trade discussions while he recovers from his torn ACL.

The Warriors need another offensive option to help lessen the burden on Curry while Butler remains sidelined, and signing James on the non-taxpayer mid-level exception is the best value way of going about that.

Perhaps Curry himself understands this more than ever after his 27-game injury absence late in the season, and will therefore be another reason why he plays a significant role in trying to recruit James over the coming weeks.