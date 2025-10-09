Stephen Curry grants Warriors another wish after convincing free agency call

An opportunity to play with Stephen Curry is always a strong pitch for the Golden State Warriors to make to prospective targets, with that becoming a key factor in their biggest free agency signing this offseason.

Al Horford's arrival at the Warriors has gained plenty of plaudits already over the past week and following an impressive preseason debut on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, but the franchise may not have got their wish of signing the veteran center at all had it not been for Curry's presence and a convincing call to the unrestricted free agent.

Stephen Curry convinced Al Horford to join the Warriors

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater during Wednesday's episode of NBA Today, it was a conversation between Curry and Horford that might have helped sway the 5x All-Star into leaving the Boston Celtics where he was such a beloved figure and a championship member just over 12 months earlier.

"Steve Kerr said by the time he talked to Al Horford this summer, it basically felt like there was a committment that it was going to be the Warriors. It sounds like the conversation with Steph Curry was the thing that might have got it over the finish line," Slater said.

The Warriors are taking a serious approach to the preseason reminiscent of 2021. I’d expect Al Horford to start at center tonight vs Blazers as they continue to test lineup combinations ahead of the opener.



NBA Today hit from shootaround pic.twitter.com/KQdnnu7FED — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 8, 2025

Horford spoke glowingly of Curry and the opportunity to play alongside him on Tuesday, with the 39-year-old noting how he's going to try and take advantage of how much the 2x MVP scares opposition teams with his movement and shooting.

Horford himself is going to bring plenty to the Warriors, granting them with the sort of versatile, skilled and experienced stretch five they've never had over recent years. His fit within the team was already evident against the Lakers on Sunday, recording three points, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks in less than 15 minutes on the court.

Horford's chemistry with Curry was already on display in their first game together, including with a quick give-and-go that led to the superstar guard finishing an and-one layup at the rim during the first-quarter. That chemistry between Curry and Horford is only set to grow on Wednesday night, with the latter set to start according to Slater after coming off the bench on Sunday.

While Curry might be 37-years-old and entering the pointy end of his career, he might remain Golden State's best recruiting tool in trying to add pieces that could re-open a championship window many have seen as closed. The Horford signing might be perfect proof of that.