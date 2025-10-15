Stephen Curry grants Warriors fans just what they wanted to see in preseason victory

There's no need for any concern on a potential decline for Stephen Curry in year 17, with the Golden State Warriors superstar delivering an impressive display in his first significant hit-out of the preseason against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old played 27 minutes in the 118-11 victory, dropping 28 points, six rebounds and five assists while finishing as a +13 in a strong performance ahead of next Tuesday's regular season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors in a seven-point win over the Trail Blazers

Curry notably got to the line on 13 occasions (making 12) against the Trail Blazers, including a pair of 3-point shooting fouls in the first-quarter that helped an otherwise lifeless Warrior offense that didn't get going till mid-way through the second-quarter.

The offensive reliance on Curry was already significant given the absence of fellow veteran stars Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, but that only became more so in the third-quarter after Jonathan Kuminga was ejected right at the end of the first-half.

Kuminga went at the official after an obvious missed foul call on a drive in the final seconds, abruptly ending the 23-year-old's night after a promising 18 minutes that yielded seven points, six rebounds and four assists.

Curry corner 👌



📺 NBA League Pass pic.twitter.com/N9lNjUPGTO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 15, 2025

Curry took on the challenge and dropped 13 points alone in the third-quarter though, finishing 4-of-11 from 3-point range while continuing to build growing chemistry with veteran center Al Horford who get better as the game went on. Horford made two of his three attempts from beyond the arc, recording eight points, four rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes after resting from Sunday's 126-116 loss to the Lakers.

Speaking of that game, Brandin Podziemski came crashing back to earth after his exceptional 23-point, five-rebound, eight-assist performance against the Lakers. The third-year guard had only four points, two rebounds and four assists against the Trail Blazers, shooting just 1-of-9 from the floor and 1-of-6 from beyond the arc.

With Butler, Green, Moses Moody and Gui Santos all out, rookie guard Will Richard got his first start alongside Curry, Podziemski, Kuminga and Horford. The 56th overall pick impressed in his 29 minutes, recording 13 points, six rebounds and two assists on 3-of-5 shooting from deep.

The Warriors will complete their preseason against the L.A. Clippers back at Chase Center on Friday, with the hope that Green and Butler return as the latter battles a minor ankle concern.