Stephen Curry injury deals Warriors another problem after Pistons loss

Already without Jimmy Butler following his season-ending knee injury, the Golden State Warriors are facing another concern for their other star after Stephen Curry left the floor during Friday's 131-124 loss to the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center.

Curry was ruled out of the game with knee soreness after the third-quarter, having scored 23 points on 7-of-16 shooting in 25 minutes. The Warriors found themselves down 20 even with Curry on the floor, before battling back without the 2x MVP to pull within one possession in the final period.

Warriors lose Stephen Curry during 131-124 loss to the Pistons

Curry's injury doesn't appear overly serious, but the 37-year-old was clearly hobbled before he left the game and went back to the locker room late in the third-quarter. The good news for Curry and Golden State is that he'll get a few days off to rest and recover before they next play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

The Warriors were down by 13 entering the fourth, before starting the period on a 19-9 run. Buddy Hield's pull-up three to potentially tie the game with six minutes remaining agonizingly rimmed out, and the hosts never got that close again despite continuing to battle down the stretch.

Golden State would come back to rue their defensive effort in the first-half, having given up 45 points to Detroit in the first-quarter and 77 in the first-half as they built a 13-point lead. The Pistons' athleticism and physicality also forced the Warriors into 18 turnovers, most of which came through the first three-quarters.

Golden State had eight players score in double-figures, including Draymond Green who drilled four threes by early in the second-quarter. The veteran forward had 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists amid growing rumors of his potential inclusion in a trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Fellow veteran big Al Horford had 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Brandin Podziemski had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists but shot just 1-of-8 from the floor and 1-of-4 from 3-point range.

De'Anthony Melton continued to display his importance, going for 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals off the bench, while young forward Gui Santos impressed again with 16 points and two steals.

The Warriors will hope Curry and Jonathan Kuminga can be available for Tuesday's meeting with the 76ers in what will be the final game before next Thursday's trade deadline.