Stephen Curry injury update could dent Warriors drought-breaking hopes

The Golden State Warriors will enter Monday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets with a horrid recent record against their Western Conference rival.

Since their triumph in the first-round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Warriors have lost eight-straight games to the Nuggets including their only other meeting earlier this season at Ball Arena in early December.

While Denver have had the ascendancy over recent seasons, this is a completely different Golden State team who now hold a 14-2 record since their blockbuster acquisition of Jimmy Butler just prior to the trade deadline.

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is questionable to face the Nuggets

The Warriors will fancy their chances of breaking their drought against the Nuggets, but those aspirations may be dented by the potential absence of superstar guard Stephen Curry. The 2x MVP has been listed as questionable for Monday's game, with that also doubling as the first night of a back-to-back as the Milwaukee Bucks prepare to visit Chase Center on Tuesday.

Curry battled through back soreness to lift Golden State to a 97-94 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday, finishing with a team-high 28 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists in a defensive-minded game.

Brandin Podziemski will miss a fifth-straight game for the Warriors after leaving in the first minute of last week's visit to Brooklyn. The second-year guard has been dealing with a back issue of his own, but is targeting a return against the Bucks according to Steve Kerr on Saturday.

Without Curry and Podziemski, Golden State would almost assuredly have to go to Pat Spencer for significant minutes after the 28-year-old was signed to a standard contract earlier in the month. The Warriors could also be without impressive rookie center Quinten Post, with the shooting big man questionable with ankle soreness after playing just over 19 minutes on Saturday.

Curry may not be the only star absent from Monday's game. 3x MVP Nikola Jokic is questionable as he deals with both elbow and ankle issues, while the same can be said for Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon who are also questionable. A fourth starter -- Christian Braun -- is probable with left foot inflammation.

An extraordinary 3-point game-winner from former Warrior Jordan Poole succumbed the Nuggets to a shock 126-123 loss to the Washington Wizards at home on Saturday. Denver is suddenly in a four-way tie of teams with 25 losses, with Golden State just 3.5 games behind.