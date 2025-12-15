The Golden State Warriors have their star Stephen Curry back in action, and even though the 2x MVP is doing unthinkable things both on and off the court, the team have dropped their last two games in frustrating fashion.

Prior to Curry's return on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he hit an unthinkable shot during warm-ups from over 100 feet which simply has to be seen to be believed.

Warriors star Stephen Curry hits unreal warmup shot

Curry has always been known for putting on a show prior to games, bringing fans from both teams to show up early to see him do some crazy things. While we have come to expect Curry doing things like this, it's easy to take for granted as he does things that really no other human can do with a basketball in their hands.

Curry's full pregame routine was posted by the Warriors on YouTube earlier this year and it is clear how much effort, and showmanship, goes into how he prepares for the game.

Steph Curry drilled a BEYOND FULL COURT shot pregame 🤯



Unfortunately for the Warriors, even though Curry put up 39 points on Friday and then 48 points on Sunday, the team dropped both games to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers. Those kinds of wasted performances are going to come back to bite the team eventually, particularly given how bunched up the Western Conference is year after year.

Those losses could be the difference between finishing fifth or eighth in the West, and could mean the Warriors have to go through the dreaded Play-In again or maybe even miss the playoffs entirely. Obviously there is a long way to go, but the Warriors have to find a way to capitalize on these performances from Curry and ensure they do not keep going to waste.

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. swung a big trade last season for Jimmy Butler which jolted the team and sent them on a run that got them into the playoffs. Does he have a similar move up his sleeve again?

The Warriors have an obvious trade chip in Jonathan Kuminga, so perhaps Dunleavy can engineer some sort of deal to get Curry a little more support than what's currently on offer.

Even at nearly 38-years-old, Curry is the greatest show in basketball and he is always going to entertain. Yet at this point in his career winning is more important than anything else, and these two losses are a wake up call that the Warriors need to capitalize on their greatest ever player while they still can, with his insane pregame shots another reminder of his stardom and how the time is now to go all in.