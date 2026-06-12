Stephen Curry will love Yaxel Lendeborg's Warriors plan

The Golden State Warriors need to find some offensive support to alleviate the burden on a 38-year-old Stephen Curry, and that's just what Yaxel Lendeborg plans to deliver if the franchise takes the Michigan product 11th overall at the NBA draft in less than two weeks.

Lendeborg is certainly on the Warriors radar with what's set to be their highest draft pick since 2021, having held a pre-draft workout with the franchise on Thursday in a potential sign of things to come.

Stephen Curry will love Yaxel Lendeborg's plan if Warriors draft him

Speaking after the workout on Thursday, Lendeborg was asked directly about what he could provide Golden State should they select him, specifically mentioning the ability to be another source of offense while Curry is on the bench.

“Whenever Steph is getting taken out the game, I'll be there to assist, you know, maybe provide a little bit more offense or instant offense in a way," Lendeborg said.

Asked Yaxel Lendeborg how he believes he would impact the Warriors as a rookie from Day 1



Here’s his answer pic.twitter.com/rGL50Rk5Oz — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) June 11, 2026

The non-Curry minutes have been a big issue for the Warriors over a number of years, with that remaining the case this past season and especially once the 2x MVP was sidelined for 27-straight games due to a knee injury that may need to be managed moving forward.

Golden State had the fifth-worst offense in the league during that span, while they held a 112.0 offensive rating with Curry off the floor, compared to a 119.0 rating with him on the court, per Basketball Reference.

The Warriors will need to find more offense entering next season with star forward Jimmy Butler remaining sidelined by a torn ACL, and Lendeborg could be an avenue to providing it after a year in which he led the Michigan Wolverines to the NCAA championship.

Yaxel Lendeborg could deliver instant impact to Warriors

Lendeborg averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks in his final collegiate season, shooting an efficient 51.5% from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range. Combine that with his winning impact and the fact he'll be 24-years-old by the time next season gets underway, and you can see why he might be able to fulfill his plan with Golden State right away.

As much as Lendeborg could give some spark to the non-Curry minutes, the 6'9" forward could also play significant minutes alongside the superstar guard as the Warriors again try to blend their short and long-term ambitions.

Still, it's nice to hear a prospect talking about addressing one of Golden State's biggest issues, particularly when it relates to Curry who's often been asked to do to much in recent years.