Stephen Curry makes stance on Jonathan Kuminga crystal clear amid Warriors stalemate

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is under no doubt that Jonathan Kuminga will be with the franchise to start the season despite the ongoing free agency stalemate that's stretched into training camp.

Kuminga was a notable absentee from media day and training camp on Monday, with all eyes on Wednesday's deadline for the $7.9 million qualifying offer and whether the young forward will forego up to $40 million more in guaranteed money.

Speaking at media day, Curry said that he understands the business side of Kuminga's current negotiations, but that "when he's here and ready to work, we expect him to be locked in" (per ESPN's Anthony Slater).

Using the word 'when' rather than 'if' clearly implies that Curry knows his young teammate will be with the team in one way or another, yet the 'locked in' aspect the 2x MVP speaks of might be severely impacted by what kind of deal Kuminga is on.

Kuminga's agent Aaron Turner has already mentioned that his client will be bought in to the team's aspirations of getting Curry a fifth ring if their wish for a player option is ultimately granted. So, what happens if that's not the case? As many have said, Kuminga taking the qualifying offer would essentially end ties between player and franchise even if he has to play out the year in the Bay.

Curry also made it clear that he has absolutely no time for what agents have to say though after Turner did the media rounds in the past fortnight clearly trying to push the Kuminga side after Golden State increased their contract offer.

"I only listen to my teammate," Curry said while assuring the media and fans that the 22-year-old had told him directly that "he'll be committed when he gets here. I just know from man-to-man, he don't want to have to be in the way of anything."

Kuminga's future does loom ominously over the franchise in a manner that's distracting from an otherwise focused veteran group looking for one more title run. On one end is the veteran core of Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and now Al Horford, while on the other end is a former seventh overall pick looking to get paid for the first time at a franchise that hasn't always valued him.

The veterans know they need Kuminga though, either as a trade asset down the line or hopefully as a rising star himself who can help carry some of the burden. It's why Curry, Green and Butler were all supportive of Kuminga on media day, knowing full well his arrival is still only just around the corner.