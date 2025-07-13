Stephen Curry may sway Warriors into unthinkable free agency decision

The Golden State Warriors continue to be linked to a host of names in free agency, including one that's bound to cause immense debate among fans should it come to fruition.

Former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons remains an unrestricted free agent who's now drawing plenty of speculation in regard to the Warriors. After being proposed as a potential target heading into free agency, his ongoing availability and Golden State's multiple roster spots continue to create obvious links between player and franchise.

But why would the Warriors have interest in someone whose career has so stunningly spiralled in recent years? Well, it might have something to do with Stephen Curry who could sway the front office into taking the risk.

Warriors' star Stephen Curry could significantly benefit Ben Simmons

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints is the latest to speculate a Simmons move to the Warriors, mentioning the Australian alongside Seth Curry as "two other interesting names (that) were brought up in conversations during the first two days of NBA Summer League."

Siegel also mentioned how Simmons has "thrived in systems where there are viable, reliable shooters around him." However, that hasn't necessarily been the case in recent years, not that it's been aided by Simmons' inability to take the floor himself through injury.

If you look at the players Simmons has most played alongside in his career to date, there's not a plethora of knockdown movement shooters. JJ Redick is certainly the most notable, and there's no coincidence that Simmons had a career-high in assists during their first season together.

The 28-year-old finished last season with the L.A. Clippers and averaged 3.1 assists in 16.4 minutes per game, but it was an offense not particularly suited to his strengths. It's not as if they were blessed with sharpshooters who were darting off screens, with the Clippers easily ranking first in the league in isolation possessions across the regular season.

Needless to say that Curry will be the best shooter Simmons will have played alongside if he were to arrive in the Bay, while Buddy Hield could also provide the sort of movement shooting that may allow him to rejuvenate his career.

We've seen the chemistry that Curry and Draymond Green have been able to build for over a dozen years, and just how valuable the latter has been as a point forward. Simmons could provide another version of that, perhaps allowing Green to carry less of a burden during the regular season.

There's also the fact the Warriors probably need to find a backup point guard to help reduce the workload on a 37-year-old Curry. For all of his weaknesses, Simmons is still a capable ball-handler and playmaker who could fill that point guard void.

Curry should be at the forefront of mind for any roster decision the Warriors ultimately make, but that's particularly the case for Simmons whose career may need the 2x MVP and Steve Kerr's offensive system.